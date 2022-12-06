Grace Academy students excel at regional event

Grace Academy of Kerrville students traveled to Palacios, Texas to participate in the Coastal Plains Junior Regional Student Convention earlier this month.
The week-long event, taking place Nov. 7-11, saw more than 200 students from throughout Texas competing for the coveted medals in the top six places. Students participating from Grace Academy ranged from second to seventh grade and had the opportunity to compete in more than 120 events.
“Our young students this year competed in a variety of Academics, Arts, Athletics, and various Platform events,” says Shelly Flach, Administrator for Grace Academy of Kerrville.
All students medaled in at least one event, with some in all of their events.
Second-grader Levi Belew: Radio Program (1st); 100m Dash, Male; Checkers, Poetry Writing.
Third-grader Adriana Enriquez: Bible Memory (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); Archery, Unlimited Free Style, Female (3rd); Bible Bowl (4th); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (6th); 100m Dash, Female; Sculpture; Spelling.
Third-grader Sophie Lancour: Radio Program (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); Archery, Bare Compound Bow, Female (2nd); 400m Relay, Female, (5th); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (6th); 200m Dash, Female; Photography, Color Plants; Sculpture.
Third-grader Everlee Uballe: Small Ensemble (1st); Photography, Color Animals (2nd); Photography, Color Plants (2nd); Photography, Color Computer Enhancement (4th); 100m Dash, Female.
Third-grader Ellie Lancour: Radio Program (1st); Sculpture (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); Archery, Bare Compound Bow, Female (3rd); Bible Bowl (4th); 400m Relay, Female, (5th); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (6th); 400m Dash, Female (6th); Photography, Color Special Effects; Spelling.
Fourth-grader Lilly Bryant: 400m Relay, Female, (1st); Bare Compound Bow, Female (1st); Photography, Color Animals (1st); Photography, Color Plants (1st); Photography, Monochromatic Plants & Animals (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); 400m Relay, Female (1st); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (2nd); Photography, Color Character Trait (3rd); Photography, Color Still Life (3rd); Bible Bowl (4th).
Fourth-grader Brianna Burno: 400m Relay, Female (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (2nd); 100m Dash, Female (6th).
Fourth-grader Bryanna Salinas: Radio Program (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); Photography, Monochromatic Plants & Animals (2nd); Tennis, Singles, Female (2nd); Photography, Monochromatic Character Trait (3rd); Sculpture (3rd); 400m Relay, Female (5th); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (6th); 200m Dash, Female; Photography, Color Animals.
Fourth-grader Tanner Smith: Science Exhibits, Engineering (1st); Tennis, Singles, Male (1st); Archery, Unlimited Free Style, Male (2nd); Chess (2nd); Science, Exhibits, Research (2nd); Sketching (3rd); Photography, Monochromatic Scenic (3rd); Photography, Color Computer Enhancement (3rd); Photography, Color Scenic (4th); Colored Pencils (6th); Photography, Color Character Trait; Track & Field Shot Put.
Fifth-grader Bailey Cox: Photography, Color Character Trait (1st); Photography, Color Scenic (1st); Radio Program (1st); Science Exhibits, Collection (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (2nd); Archery, Unlimited Free Style, Female (2nd); Photography, Monochromatic Scenic (2nd); Bible Bowl (4th); Checkers (4th); Tennis, Singles, Female (4th); 400m Relay, Female (5th).
Fifth-grader Anna Mertz: 400m Dash, Female (1st); 400m Relay, Female (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); Photography, Color Special Effects (2nd); Archery, Unlimited Free Style, Female (4th); Bible Bowl (4th); Photography, Color Still Life (5th); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (6th); Checkers; Sculpture; Spelling.
Seventh-grader Maddie Morales: 200m Dash, Female (1st); 400m Relay, Female (1st); Small Ensemble (1st); 3-on-3 Volleyball, Female (2nd); Dresses (2nd); Photography, Color Animals (3rd); Checkers (5th); Photography, Color Character Trait; Colored Pencils.
Students competed successfully thanks to the support of their classmates, parents, teachers, coaches, and numerous volunteers. These included, but are not limited to, Gail Bryant (Volleyball), Ben and Lara Hicks (Track & Field), Garry Nadebaum (Tennis), Duston Cox (Archery), Jaye Lynn Watson (Sculpture), Shelly Flach (Photography), and Mrs. Sharon Allen (Music).
Grace Academy of Kerrville is accredited with the National Association of Private Schools.
For more information on Grace Academy of Kerrville, the A.C.E. curriculum, or the Regional/International Student Convention, please email graceacademyofkerrville@ gmail.com.
