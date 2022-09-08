Tivy Football fans will once again have the opportunity to avoid the hassle of limited parking at Antler Stadium by utilitizing the free service offered by the Kerrville ISD Antler Tram.
The pickup location has changed this year, with parking offered at the Kerrville Sports Complex Soccer Fields, located at 117 Sweeper Lane, off of Holdsworth Drive.
KISD buses will pick up and drop off at this location, beginning at 6 p.m. and for 45 minutes after the game.
The Antler Tram shuttle runs continuously throughout the game.
For more information, visit www.kerrvilleisd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.