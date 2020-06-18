County responds to yet another COVID-19 case, total 33

Kerr County public health authorities have received confirmation of 12 additional positive COVID-19 cases so far this week, bringing the local count to a total of 33.
Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith said that 8 cases were added Tuesday, following testing at Peterson Health.
Then, another 4 cases were added from Wednesday through Thursday morning, added Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“This is an explosive jump for Kerr County,” Thomas said, adding that even the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting such a large uptick in cases that it is becoming overwhelmed.
Of the county’s 33 positive cases since the pandemic began, Thomas said:
• 19 patients have recovered
• 13 patients are “active” infections and are isolating
• 1 person has died
“At this point, it would be wise for us to consider that these active cases are COVID-19 infections contracted through community spread,” Thomas said.
“Because of that, we’re reminding our residents and any other visitors to Kerr County that it is vital now more than ever that they wash their hands frequently, social distance at least 6 feet from one another, wear face masks or coverings, disinfect often, always cover a cough or sneeze and self-isolate if they are running a fever. And, if you feel one of the symptoms, reach out to Peterson Regional Medical Center.”
The Peterson Health COVID-19 Hotline is 830-896-4200. Anyone who feels they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms is asked to not come to the hospital’s emergency room or any other health care facility. Instead, they should self-isolate at home and call their primary care physician.
With Father’s Day this weekend and the Fourth of July holiday coming up, Thomas urges families to take precautions when gathering to observe such festivities.
“We’re not saying you shouldn’t spend time with family and friends. We’re just saying you should be smart to remember social distancing and face masks. Please protect yourself and the others you care about,” he added.
