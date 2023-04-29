Annual memorial service helps heal

Tears were shed, words of hope were shared and loved ones embraced as nearly 100 guests gathered last week to remember and honor the lives of friends and family members who have passed away during the annual Peterson Health Hospice Spring Memorial service held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Rev. Bert Baetz spoke of remembrance and faith during his opening prayer.
“Almighty God, with whom still live the spirits of those who died in the Lord, and with whom the souls of the faithful are in joy and felicity, we give you heartfelt thanks for your servants, those we remember this day, who having finished their course of faith now find rest and refreshment,” Baetz said. “May we, with all who have died in the true faith of your Holy name, have perfect fulfillment and bliss in Your eternal and everlasting glory.”
Amy Ives, executive director of Continuum of Care for Peterson Health, told those in attendance the event was dedicated to acknowledging that “someone has touched our lives and has left an imprint on our hearts.”
“Our souls are eternally changed. Our loved ones left this life, but their spirit and their life made a difference and will continue to do so as long as each of us remember them in our hearts and carry the memories of their life with us,” Ives said. “It is our hope that every part of this service will honor a life lived among us.”
Rev. Susan Montoya, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, provided the keynote address, saying it is important to trust the process and understand that the journey of grief does not have to be taken alone.
“We have come with our memories and our photographs and our individual stories. We have come with our grief and perhaps with lingering anger or regrets,” Montoya said. “We have come to find reassurance and comfort by simply being together.”
She said she recognizes that each person mourning the loss of a loved one is trying to find strength to navigate the path of life left before them.
She suggested that grief settles into a rhythm.
“Perhaps your loss is recent and raw and the pain and altered reality are still all-consuming,” Montoya said. “Perhaps you are somewhere in between, depending on the day, and you are learning to show up for your life one day at a time. Whoever you are and however you come, we are glad that you are here.”
To offer words of hope, Montoya began by quoting the phrase, “Change is the only constant in life.”
Montoya said the quote is famous and its meaning resonates with those who hear it, but until you lose someone you love, it’s difficult to understand the true meaning of the phrase.
“Your loss and the changes that go with it shake us to our core and alter our soul,” Montoya said. “What you might be surprised to hear is that when this phrase was written. It was written in the Fifth Century, B.C. That is five centuries before Christ.”
She said each person in attendance was feeling their own unique emotions, but the simple phrase reminds us that each person’s feeling is part of being human.
“Part of life and experience from time immemorial,” Montoya said. “Change is the only constant in life was written by the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus.”
Montoya said Heraclitus wrote often about the “unity to be found in opposites.”
“What he meant was that good and evil, light and dark, life and death, then and now … in other words, life itself is in a constant state of flux,” Montoya said. “Nothing stays the same.”
She said evidence of this belief is evident daily, as nature itself demonstrates both death and renewal through the changes of the seasons.
“The miracle of life around us and of simply being human are all part of the enduring miracle that is God’s good creation,” Montoya said. “What does that mean to us this evening? What does an ancient Greek philosopher have to say to us as such a time as this? We’re here because we lost a beloved someone and we are grieving. Grief is about feelings not being the same. Grief is about changes and losses and shifts and about being in a constant state of flux.”
Montoya said the photographs on display of loved ones lost, as well as those carried in memory, help remember the person who has died and help transport those in grief to a time past.
“We honor. We remember. And, in our grief, we connect,” Montoya said. “Grief is not the enemy, nor should it be a detour that we speed through at all cost, trying to keep it at bay until we can get back to the happiness as quickly as possible.”
She encouraged guests to embrace their grief, their memories and their loss and to trust the process, which will have highs and lows.
“We don’t have a heck of a lot of control, but if we can let go and trust … if we can trust in the process, then this journey will take us to a new and different place,” Montoya said.
In conclusion, Baetz offered the following prayer:
“God, you are the creator and author of life. Be near us, be near each of us who must reckon with the sorrow of death and sting of separation. We know that the final working of your redemption will be far-reaching, encompassing all things in heaven and on earth, so that no good thing will be lost forever,” Baetz said.
“So that even our sorrow, at the loss of this beloved family member or friend will somehow, some day, will be met and filled and joy may forever be complete.
“Comfort us in the meantime, Lord, for the ache of these days is real, even as your living hope is real.”
Sara McKeon was one of the family members who attended the event in honor of her mother, Lucille Duff, who passed away last November.
“I brought my mother to the Hospice Memorial Service after my father passed away in 2014,” McKeon said. “I felt it was important to attend this year for my mom.”
McKeon said she finds the gathering to be therapeutic and helps in healing.
Both her father, Lindsay Duff, and her mother were under the care of Peterson Hospice before they died. Lucille was 92 and Lindsay was 83 at the time of their passing.
