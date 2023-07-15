Eagle Ridge developer files lawsuit against county

The county’s decision to disapprove the final plat on the Twin Creeks Subdivision on Eagle Ridge Road on April 24 has resulted, as County Judge Rob Kelly predicted in a commissioners’ court meeting, in a lawsuit filed on June 29 in the Kerr County 198th District Court of Judge M. Patrick MacGuire.
The case, entitled “Lakewood Capital Group LLC and Kerrville Acquisitions LLC (hereinafter called Lakewood), plaintiffs, versus Commissioners’ Court of Kerr County, Texas, and Rob Kelly, in his official capacity as Kerr County Judge,” seeks a “Petition for Writ of Mandamus” to force or compel the county to approve the final plat for the subdivision.
In a “Special Called Meeting” on Wednesday, July 5, Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, after a short executive session, hired the Austin firm of Biggerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLC to represent the county in the lawsuit. The Biggerstaff law firm has represented the county in multiple other lawsuits over the past several years.
The petition alleges that “the county did not approve, approve with conditions or disapprove the final plat within the 30 days provided under Subchapter 232 of the Texas Local Government Code and further that the county does not have the authority to reject the plat application in the “interest of general safety or existing county roads in the absence of a specific statute or properly adopted county regulation addressing the salient (important) safety concern.”
“Their lawsuit correctly states the law that in a mandamus action under Chapter 232 of the Local Government Code, the burden of proof is on the county to prove that our disapproval of their plat application was reasonable. Bear in mind that Chapter 232 is also the statutory authority that empowers counties to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public, which was one of the major reasons for the disapproval,” said County Judge Rob Kelly late last week.
The developer began construction on the 857.42-acre development in the fall of 2022, after a preliminary plat was approved by the county engineer and presented to the commissioners’ court for approval under the existing, at that time, 2007 Kerr County Subdivision Rules and Regulations. Subsequently the court approved new rules and regulations in late 2022 which made significant changes to rules and regulations that developers must now adhere to in the county.
“Otherwise, the county could simply use county safety as a catch-all to deny any plat application, a conclusion Subchapter 232 and case law expressly forbids,” the lawsuit states.
A primary issue in the disagreement with the developer involves the ingress and egress to the subdivision using Eagle Ridge Road, a single way in or out of the development. The road was constructed by the original developers of the ranches on the road in the 1990s as a “ranch road” and was not built to county specifications for base, width and other regulations. Subsequently the county assumed the maintenance of the road when the developer requested that it do so, but no improvements have ever been made to bring the road up to county standards for a “collector road.”
“We believe the traffic study provided by a civil engineer retained by the neighboring landowners clearly identifies the dangerous conditions presented by the additional traffic from the proposed subdivision,” Kelly said.
The suit alleges the county’s stated grounds for disapproval were also not provided stating the specific statute or rule authorizing disapproval on those bases, and “instead are arbitrary or pretextual (based on random choice or personal whim or a pretended reason that is used to hide the real reason).
Another issue defined in the suit cites the county’s order of disapproval of the final plat contained an insignificant typo on the final document as a legal ground for disapproval.
“The county has the burden of proving clear and convincing evidence that the disapproval meets the requirements of this subchapter or any applicable case law,” the lawsuit cites.
The suit claims the county cannot meet the burden of proof and therefore the court should grant the mandamus relief compelling the county to issue the documents recognizing approval of the final plat submitted by Lakewood.
“We are confident that Kerr County can justify the reasonability of our disapproval. In addition to the public safety issues, there are a number of other substantive deficiencies in their final plat application that also justify the disapproval. We have retained outside counsel and our responsive pleading is due to be filed by the end of the month. We will keep the public advised of any progress,” Kelly added.
Lakewood Capital is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. and has multiple developments in Texas and in several southern states. Currently they are developing the Indian Hills Subdivision in Gillespie County, the Landings at Lake Travis, and several other developments in central and north Texas.
Lakewood posted a $2.5 million bond with Kerr County before construction on the subdivision could begin in the fall of 2022. The bond covered the costs of the infrastructure of the development including the earthwork, storm drains and the base and asphalt on the roadways within the development.
The original plat for the subdivision provided for 98 lots with a minimum size of 5.01 acres to have private wells and on-site septic systems. The acreage requirements for wells and OSSF systems have subsequently been increased recently to a minimum of 10 acres so that issue might also need to be resolved in any lawsuit settlement. Lakewood representatives predicted the subdivision would be built out by 2030.
Residents of Eagle Ridge Road hired local attorney Richard Mosty to represent them and also retained John Nevares from Entheos Engineering in Bastrop to conduct a engineering study on the impact of the development. That study was completed in February 2023 and presented to commissioners’ court before the plat approval was denied.
Nevares, a retired TxDot engineer, recommended several issues be addressed before the county approved the final plat including bringing Eagle Ridge Road up to the county’s posted speed limit of 35 mph. He also recommended the upgrade of the intersection of Eagle Ridge and Hwy. 173 and adding a safety light at the intersection.
He also recommended that no staging of construction equipment be allowed on Eagle Ridge during the construction phase and that all equipment be required to be kept inside the gate of the development, which is approximately three and a half miles from 173.
In the proposed county budget for FY 2023-24 Kelly included $1.5 million dollars for the county’s road and bridge department to use on improving Eagle Ridge Road, but engineer estimates for the cost of improving the road say the cost could be as much as $3 million.
The county also has a preliminary agreement with TxDot on a 75 percent/25 percent match to provide for the construction of a turn lane and placement of a flashing light at the end of Eagle Ridge Road where it connects with TX 173. The 25 percent match for the county would be approximately $350,000.
No date has been set for any court hearings related to the writ as of the end of last week.
