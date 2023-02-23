Superintendent search off to a good start

The search to replace former Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust is progressing well, according to search firm representatives David Thompson and Mike Moses, of Thompson & Horton, LLP.
The men were in Kerrville last week facilitating sessions with local focus groups appointed by KISD trustees, consisting of 60-70 individuals representing the community, parents of KISD students, staff and governmental officials.
While in town, the duo took some time to update the media on the progress of the search.
“We’ve been actively recruiting,” Thompson said. “We are getting good interest. Mike and I are talking to people almost on a daily basis who are looking at the position and thinking about submitting applications.”
Thompson said they have received more than 20 applications so far and are expecting to have a total of 30-35 applicants before the submission period expires.
“When we are back here on the 27th (Feb. 27), we will review all of the candidates with the board,” Thompson said. “We think we will have a very good group of individuals for the board to think about and talk about.”
Thompson said while he will not disclose names of applicants to the public, once the final group of applicants have been identified his firm will share details regarding experience and locations of those individuals seeking the top KISD position.
With regard to the focus group sessions, Thompson said he and Moses will have spent an entire day meeting with local citizens and had already completed two sessions with 19-21 citizens in each session.
“We are getting great comments on what people think are the priorities for the district and also the attributes they hope the board will have in mind as they think about the next superintendent,” Thompson said.
“We will be compiling all of this information and give it to the board. The board will review our report as they look at candidates.”
Thompson said the focus group data will also be made public.
“Teacher retention and getting teachers and keeping them has been a big part of our discussion today,” Moses said. “That’s not an unusual thing in districts around the state right now. The people in the focus groups today did a good job of articulating and recognizing that they are concerned about an exodus from teaching.”
Thompson added that the post-COVID era has created more stress for classroom teachers, which has translated into morale issues.
“They have felt overwhelmed over the past couple of years,” Thompson said.
“And somewhat under attack,” Moses added.
Thompson said concerns regarding teachers was the top concern among the two focus groups of the day, but added that the cost of living and lack of affordable housing in Kerrville also topped discussions among the citizens.
“These issues make it hard to attract teachers,” Thompson said. “Those were a couple of things that were mentioned as challenges. We tell every group that when we talk about challenges, remember your strengths, because your strengths will be the things that will help you address your challenges.”
Of the strengths identified by the local focus groups, Thompson said community engagement was high on the list.
“They talked about how much support the school district gets from the community and a lot of mention about the number of nonprofits and organizations in town that are extremely supportive of the schools and step up whenever they are needed,” Thompson said. “The natural beauty and the attractiveness of the area is a plus.”
Moses said the fact that Kerrville is home to two venues for higher education, Schreiner University and Alamo Colleges, is also a strength for the community.
Thompson said the Kerrville ISD superintendent position was posted on Jan. 11. The search timeline includes naming a lone finalist for the position on April 10 and entering into a contract with that candidate on May 1.
KISD trustees will select a pool of four to six applicants and conduct individual interviews over multiple days sometime in March.
“We cautioned the board that pools (of applicants) are not as deep as they once were,” Moses said. “They will have a good pool, but whereas we might have seen 40-50 applicants before, I’d say we’ll see more like 25-35. There will be some really good people and this will be a reach for some of them, but part of our job is help the board find individuals who have the prerequisite skills and experience for this kind of position.”
