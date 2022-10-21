Library issues continue at County Court

Kerr County leaders heard a string of speakers who aired their views on the issue of a controversial — some say pornographic — library display, a heated topic that took up a considerable portion of a previous meeting at Commissioners’ Court and later at Kerrville City Council.
The reaction arose at the Oct. 11 county meeting during a belated public input portion.
Hunt resident Scott Allen, a retired lawyer, said that, “People misunderstand the first amendment. People have the right to write or publish anything they want ... It does not require the government to endorse, support or promote the speech ... It’s not an excuse to allow what’s happening at the library.”
He added that the City of Kerrville was supporting and endorsing it, and that its press release noted that the library was “hosting an exhibit featuring challenging material,” inviting the public to come read the banned books. He said that the press release cited the American Library Association as “the gold standard.” He said that the ALA was led by a Marxist lesbian who encouraged people to wield their power for social justice and racial equality.
“This is an agenda and shouldn’t be endorsed,” he said.
Mountain Home resident Sarah Bauch said that the recent agreement between the city and county did not solve anything but appeased some people.
“You swept it under the rug and left the majority out,” she said.
Bauch said she wanted to see the librarian be made accountable for her actions and that the library sever any affiliation with the ALA, as well as all sexually explicit materials removed from the children’s section.
“If not, I would support ending the interlocal agreement with city,” she said. “Stop them now. You need to be more discerning who are conservatives. You need to grow a backbone and not back down.”
Robert Damron of Hunt said that he knows the difference between right and wrong, and that the truth cannot be compromised. He asked that something needed to be done, even beyond the library issue.
“There is no gray area,” he added.
Long-time educator dealing in sexual health matters, Ram Damron, asked that sexualization of children be the last thing on people’s minds.
“The county is promoting public obscenity ... championing sexual confusion, self hatred, gender dysphoria ... you will be held accountable by a higher court,” she added.
Ingram resident Mark Piper said that while people in Texas are in prisons serving terms for having pornography on their home computers, “This public display is a much more egregious offense.”
He said that other visual images, not only photos, fall in the same category. Piper said that the library director made a decision to display them, but there has been no apology or admission of wrongdoing. He urged the county to withdraw its funding of the library until its director resigns or is removed.
Pastor Thomas Jeffers, who thanked Kelly for “saving my son’s life,” asked. “Who will stand up for children’s rights?”
“How can laws override the safety of a child?” he asked. “We must stand together or we will lose our children. We must protect them and can’t let them fall through the cracks.”
Jacqueline Hall said there had been no change in the city policy, and library funding should be cut if obscene books were not removed.
Barbara Ferguson read a statement by another person who she did not name. The letter stated that it was not misinformation that caused the problem.
“It wasn’t,” she said. “We understand exactly what was going on,” she said, and that the media was not presenting the facts accurately.
The exhibit was set up in front of children’s area, which was not suitable for children.
“Parents objected. We’re being ramrodded, the liberal media misrepresents what’s happening to make them look like extremist nut jobs,” Ferguson read. “Letters don’t get published. When an official finds out that information is incorrect, the official has the power to get that in the paper. All three papers, all contained incorrect information that is coming from the ALA, the library director and those supporting it.”
Cheryl Fitch spoke about the “addictive power of pornography” and that the younger the children exposed to it, the more they experience changes neurologically and chemically and are traumatized.
Bethany Puccio said that Judge Kelly’s statements that he did not think the kids saw the pictures could not be verified.
“We’re finding out who are the real Republicans are, and thank commissioners Belew and Harris,” Puccio said.
A written statement submitted by Zach Sumrall, read by another speaker, said that he did not see the literary classics that Banned Books usually targets such as Huckleberry Finn or others in the display, but instead, saw books with graphic images no child should see.
Those images, he said, were out front, but, “They got caught, and moved the table two times.”
He said the offensive books were removed by parents and librarians.
“This is all politically motivated. My morals will not be swayed by politics,” Sumrall said.
He noted that Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner had said that someone could ask the librarian to remove the books, but said, “My wife did that and was met with retribution.”
“This is not the first amendment but ‘Grooming 101.’ there should never be a compromise in this situation.”
In public comment, Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he attended the fundraiser for the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, where he said the library was discussed frequently.
“This is not going away ... there is no gray area,” Harris said.
In other business, county grant writer Noel Putnam informed the court about addenda to the RFP for new land mobile communications system. She also received approval for interlocal agreements for the Hazardous Mitigation Action Plan.
It will last five years, and include local school districts, the cities of Kerrville and Ingram, UGRA, Peterson Regional Medical Center and Schreiner University, who will each pay $2,000 in matching funds to Kerr County, which will pay the majority of the cost.
Pct. 3 Constable Paul Gonzalez asked the county to accept surplus equipment donated to underfunded counties, including light bars and other items valued at about $9,700. The court voted yes, 4-0. It also accepted his request to apply for a grant that will help cover/reimburse travel costs for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training which would cover hotel, mileage and meals.
The court approved a resolution for 2023 for an Indigent Defense Formula Grant Program, separate from the funding for the Public Defenders Office.
The court also approved an interlocal agreement with KISD allowing the school district use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center as an emergency evacuation site.
The Office of the Governor of Texas had approved a grant to address sexual exploitation, that will partner Kerr County with Mercy Gate Ministries, in the amount of $46,450. Mercy Gate representative Carla Solomon said it will be used for education and training of victim advocates, first responders and those in the criminal justice system, pertaining to victims who face criminal charges. The court approved its acceptance.
The use of the old Union Church, a property of the county, will see a rental increase after Jan. 1, 2023, to $400, plus cleaning and key deposits.
