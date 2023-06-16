County mulls treasurer’s office location

Three items dominated the meeting of Kerr County commissioners on Monday. The first lengthy discussion was the proposal to move the County Treasurer’s office from its current location to a larger complex of offices currently housing the county’s environmental health department in the lower level of the courthouse annex.
The second item on the agenda, that brought out a courtroom full of West Kerr residents, dealt with a variance gran-ted back in the spring related to a proposed condominium development in Hunt at the intersection of Hwy. 39 and FM 1340.
The third item that created a long discussion was the installation of no-parking signs on Kelly Street in Center Point in the area where Kelly Street intersects with FM 480.
County Treasurer’s Office
The need to relocate the office of Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan because of an increase in staff and responsibilities within the office sparked a lengthy discussion in Monday’s meeting. This is one of many issues that the county will now need to resolve after the failure of Proposition A on the Nov. 8 bond election.
“This is something we have discussed several times. The treasurer needs more room,” Pct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said.
He reminded the court that the county had hired local architect Peter Lewis during the bond preparation phase to re-design the space in the lower level of the courthouse annex to accommodate the needed changes. One major need identified was the relocation of the treasurer’s office. The proposed plan moves the treasurer into offices currently housing the county’s environmental health department offices, after the relocation of a portion of that department’s personnel to the animal control facility.
The proposed relocation and renovation of the office cost that Letz proposed was $250,000. Other commissioners indicated concern over the cost.
Soldan told the court that her office now houses four employees in a space designed years ago for two employees and now that the office has taken over the payroll processing the need for additional secure areas in the office does not work in the current space.
“This has been talked about for a year and a half to get me more space,” Soldan said.
Environmental Health Department director Ashli Badders argued that the plan to switch offices for now would be a major problem for her department because of all the septic and plat records storage requirements and need to be able to access the records easily, in addition to the office equipment for the four employees in her office.
“The storage issue cannot be over-emphasized. Our current floor plan provides a storage area, organization and access to the files. This efficiency provides that files can be accessed in a timely fashion in dealing with the public,” Badders told the court.
Commissioners discussed the option that will not be available until Oct. 1 when a new contract goes into effect with the Regional Public Defender’s Office, now housed in a county building at 550 Earl Garrett. The defender’s office has secured space in Boerne where some of the current staff will be relocated. The new contract will provide for only the second floor of the building to be used by the public defender staff remaining in Kerrville which will free up the bottom floor of that building for other county use.
Relocating the environmental health department to that space plus, possibly, moving the Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace and Pct. 3 Constable’s offices to that building has been discussed.
“It would be ideal if we can only move once,” Badders told the court.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew also expressed concern about the cost of relocating at this time.
“We can put up with a little inconvenience for a little while (until Oct. 1),” Belew said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces argued that moving the environmental health department to the current temporary West Kerr County Annex in Ingram might be a viable option. Badders said she would be willing to consider the idea, but would like to visit the annex, so Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris offered to facilitate a tour for her.
County Judge Rob Kelly said, “We just need to decide who is going to go where.” He suggested that the stakeholders get together and try to work out a solution.
Letz pointed out that attempts had failed, so far, to get the stakeholders to agree on a solution.
“We need you to cooperate, as best you can, and come back with a plan,” Kelly told both Badders and Soldan.
Cypress Landing
Condominium Development
Another major discussion was related to the issues around a proposed three-unit condominium development at the intersection of Hwy. 39 and FM 1340 in Hunt. A large group of Hunt residents represented by Hunt resident Mike Lowe came to court to ask commissioners to revisit a variance granted in May to the developers.
“We are here as friends of the court, not to condemn or confuse,” Lowe said. He introduced John Nevares, a retired TXDot engineer from Bastrop retained by the Hunt residents to do a traffic study on the safety issues potentially created by the 25 ft. variance granted in May for the driveway into the development which will open directly onto Hwy. 39.
When developer Larry Howard made application for the variance earlier this year he used “financial hardship” as the basis for the variance and, although a requirement to move forward with the development, did not submit a plat with the paperwork to the county engineer’s office.
Nevares provided the court with 2021 statistics on the highway traffic on each of the roads, based on TxDot industry standards. In the most recent available stats showed in 2021 3,086 vehicles were counted on 39 and the projection for 2041 will be 4,320 vehicles due to the growth in West Kerr County. Similar statistics on 1340 showed 1,653 vehicles on 1340 in 2021 and projected 2041 vehicles will increase to 2,341 vehicles.
The missing development plat became the major issue in the discussion and several Hunt residents urged the court to rescind the court order granting the variance until the safety issues identified could be addressed.
John Dunn, owner of the Hunt Store, told the court that there were basically four issues that Hunt residents have with the condo project. The first one he said was, “They don’t want development in Hunt period.” The second was the process of the county granting the variance without notifying the residents or having a site plan. The third, the environmental impact on the river from the septic tank (already installed) and trees that will be removed, a finally, and the most important issue was the safety issue, according to Dunn.
County Engineer Charlie Hastings told the court that he had communicated several times with Howard about the failure to submit a plat for the development without success, saying that Howard has refused to do a plat of the property.
“I understand condos are different but are subject to county regulations. I think I’m part of the problem. I did not ensure that the plat application was with the request for the variance.”
Hastings made the formal recommendation that the court vacate the previous court order.
Local attorney Richard Mosty who represents the Hunt residents said, “I think the court is on the right track. Mr. Hastings was only given bits and pieces.”
After executive session the court unanimously voted to rescind and withdraw the variance.
Kelly Street Parking Issues
Parking issues in downtown Center Point created by the growth of new businesses and the narrow streets led to the request to install no-parking signs on Kelly Street. The Center Point VFD sometimes uses Kelly St. as an ingress or egress for their equipment and with vehicles parked on both sides of the street it is obstructed for their large equipment.
Justin Graham, a Kelly St. resident and co-owner of the business at the corner of Kelly and 480 told the court that he was at the meeting to “seek a compromise.”
“Every parking space matters to us in Center Point,” Graham said. He also pointed out that the Center Point VFD most often uses Skyline Drive for their equipment deployments.
A discussion about the speed limit on 480 led to Pct. 2 Commissioner Paces telling the court that he had already contacted TxDot, who has the authority to set the speed limit, about the issue since the county does not have authority to do so. After a lengthy discussion, a compromise was adopted to only place the no parking signs on the southside of Kelly St. for now. An old faded no-parking sign on the northside will be removed by the county.
Other business
The court approved the county judge to accept a $44,197 Operation Stone Garden grant for use by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Also approved was the services agreement between DIR-CTS Department of Information Resources Communications Technology Services and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office which will provide fiber optic for the new sheriff’s office communication system which is set to go online shortly.
The court failed to approve a public workshop with Texas First on election integrity proposed for the week of Aug 21.
Pets Alive board president Karen Guerriero was appointed as a county representative to the Animal Services Advisory Committee, and documents were approved related to environmental and antiquities studies done on the land on Spur 100 where the new animal control facility will be built.
The court approved a “Certificate of Completion” for the East Kerr/Center Point Wastewater Collection Project.
Set a public hearing for July 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a presentation on the county clerk’s annual Record Archival Plan
Authorized Animal Control to order two 2024 pickups prior to budget request to speed up the process of getting the new vehicles. If the budget request is denied then the order can be cancelled.
Discussed and set several public hearings on various stop signs, no-parking signs, speed limits, and plat revisions around the county.
Opened rebids for crushed paving aggregates for the road and bridge department and approved the purchase of a new Caterpillar loader.
Approved a general Contract with Secor Fence and Building Company for fencing on two county properties
Adopted a proposed Public Relations/Media Policy.
Approved an agreement with Alamo Housing Finance Corp in connection with multi-family housing revenue bonds for Oaks of Bandera/Trails at River Road Apartments Series 2023 bonds.
Took no action to ban fireworks during July 4 holiday period.
Approved a stipend request for CDL holders in the county’s road and bridge department.
