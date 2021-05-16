KCSO arrests two on drug charges

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 17.82 grams of methamphetamine during an Ingram traffic stop.
Leitha said Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics investigators, assisted by Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit and DPS Highway Patrol, arrested Lacy Gwendolyn Petty, 28, of Fredericksburg, and Dominic Zane Cooper, 20, of Kerrville, on May 4 during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Junction Highway.
According to the criminal complaint, both Petty and Cooper acted together in a prior drug sale, for the delivery of a controlled substance for the sale of 2.75 grams of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, Leitha said.
“During the traffic stop, an additional quanitity of methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle, belonging to Mr. Cooper,” Leitha said. “Both suspects were arrested without incident. As in all criminal casees, charges may be modified prior to trial.”
Leitha said the criminal complaint also alleges both Petty and Cooper acted together in the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance for the possession of 15.07 grams of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony.
“The KCSO Narcotics team continues to increase the risks to those involved in the drug trade in Kerr County. The message is clear to those that put this poison in our community: we’ll use all legal means to stop you,” Leitha said. “We appreciate the cooperation from the DPS CID, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS Highway Patrol in taking down this link in the drug supply chain. I cannot say enough about the hard work and proven successes of our Narcotics and Criminal Investigations teams.”
Petty remains in custody in the Kerr County Jail pending a $75,000 bond. Cooper was released on bond also totaling $75,000.
