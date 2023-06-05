The Kerr County Veterans Service Office, which offers a multitude of services to local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, has announced a brief and temporary closure of its office in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez, U.S. Air Force (ret.), said the office, located in Room 118 of the courthouse’s main floor, will be closed from May 31-June 19.
“Jenna has been working tirelessly to provide free service helping our local military veterans and their families get connected with the legal benefits available to them under federal and state laws,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. “Her workload has only increased over the past year, which is a great thing because it means she is helping more and more veterans. During that time, though, Jenna has been shouldering the lion’s share of the office’s operations, since Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Marty Mistretta has been absent, called back up to active duty in the U.S. Air Force Active Reserves.”
“Without knowing when Marty will return, we knew we could not expect Jenna to continue endlessly at the pace she has been keeping so, at our encouragement, she is taking a much-needed break,” Kelly said. “That means the office will need to close for a short time. We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation to allow this to happen,” he added.
The break will come on the heels of one of the biggest observances of the year organized and hosted by the Veterans Service Office – the Kerr County Memorial Day program Monday, May 29.
