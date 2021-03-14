County Commissioners debated disaster recovery, attorney salaries, and funding to community service agencies at the March 8 meeting; and were firm in saying no to any spending in all but one case.
Ice Storm/COVID reports
Dub Thomas, county emergency coordinator, said he still has a few pallets of water and MREs available that need to be moved from the Ag Barn. He said he’s working on surveys of actual ice storm damage estimates; and urges area residents to take pictures and save all repair receipts, and send in their individual damage surveys. Those who already have repaired damage should have taken “before” pictures to submit.
Thomas said FEMA is using the total number of homes damaged to qualify Kerr County as a recipient of reimbursement funds; and so far 334 homeowners have filled out surveys.
At the state level, he said, Kerr County was included on a request sent to FEMA, and he hopes that will be approved.
Thomas said between Peterson RMC and HEB’s pharmacists, more than 1,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered here. Also, more testing for COVID-19 perhaps is offered at the HCYEC March 22-27, but no details were given in the agenda.
County Judge Robert Kelly said he preferred to let his signed disaster declaration stand, as a supporting decision while area residents are recovering and submitting their damage surveys, and county officials still hope to be eligible for FEMA aid.
Budget adjustment request,
216th DA
Lucy Wilke, 216th District Attorney, came to commissioners Monday to ask to move money in her budget from one line item to another to pay the salary of a new assistant DA she has interviewed and wants to hire, so that new attorney would be paid the same as the assistant DA in the 198th DA office.
She was told by commissioners this is a problem, coming outside the budget cycle; and one joked that many besides her consider attorneys to be overpaid, then changed that to “well-paid.” Other court members laughed.
They said they must be consistent about salaries. And Wilke responded that if she doesn’t hire her attorney candidate, she would also need another investigator in her office, as her applicant has multiple and varied skills.
Tom Moser moved to approve Wilke’s request, but got no second, so that motion failed.
Wilke said she’s hired the lady and expects her to report to work March 22; and salary cost at the new level would still be less than a like attorney in the 198th office. Also there’s no separately paid secretary for this new attorney.
Wilke left the meeting with the request unresolved; and commissioners went into a closed session just before 11 a.m. that was estimated to last 30 minutes and Wilke said she’d return after lunch. The executive session lasted nearly two hours.
When commissioners and Wilke returned, Kelly said he already was concerned about the number of attorneys on the county payroll, especially after the previous fiscal year in which there were no raises or COLA’s. He said some current attorneys are underpaid, and it’s not equitable to form a “global system” for them all. “I want to help you, but I don’t want to deal with ‘stop-gap measures’ in the long-term budget,” Kelly said.
Wilke responded she was just asking to move $15,000 in current funds to a salary line item; and she has the lowest salary budget compared to the 198th DA. “Even if I move this and add $15,000 in the 2021-22 budget, mine is still lower.”
One commissioner said if they approve this, her department would be getting the most in the salary section. And another said if this new attorney can’t come to Kerr for the announced salary, maybe Wilke should look for someone else.
Wilke repeated her budget amendment request.
Commissioners Harley Belew and Tom Moser moved and seconded to approve that; but Letz, Harris and Kelly voted no. She said, “Thank you,” and left.
Funding, CASA, K’Star, HCCC
Heads of three entities spoke to commissioners Monday to ask for county funding in the current fiscal year for their work at CASA, K’Star and Hill Country CARES.
Stephanie Cash from CASA described their work on behalf of all foster care children entered into that system in this county, saying, “Here, trained volunteers are appointed to all children who need to be supported and represented in court.” She said they gave 2,683 hours to 89 children in 2020, and so far are representing 82 children this year.
She compared attorneys’ costs for those hours to the value of volunteers’ time; and said since the county has a budget surplus now, they can afford to give CASA 0.001 percent toward their mission.
Melody Lowman, director at K’Star, said she supported the efforts of her colleagues to gain funding; and she’d go through budget application procedures in advance of next fiscal year to try for county funding for the emergency children’s shelter, too.
Brent Ives from the Hill Country Crisis Council also requested county help for expenses for their Kids Advocacy Place and the Emergency Shelter for Battered Women. He said they collaborate among agencies at Kids Advocacy Place when varied services and expertise are required; and they worked with 219 young victims of child abuse in 2020.
Commissioners questioned Cash about her current funding from all sources; and the three were questioned about their current budgets’ proportions of federal/state versus any fundraisers they each hold.
Commissioners want these organizations to do more fundraising, but Cash and the others cited their small staffs and the time it takes away from services to clients to plan and hold such events.
Cash compared that to $420 to train each new volunteer.
Regional Public Defenders Office
Commissioners were updated by John Bull, chief public defense attorney for the new Public Defender’s Office in Kerrville, who said their jurisdiction covers about 5,000 square miles across five counties; and by summer they will have maximum attorney staffing.
He said they already have 60 active felony cases to handle; and he sees about equal case loads in Kerr, Kendall and Medina counties.
“This is a pretty big law office now, with several jurisdictions, and each of the five counties has different scheduling and other procedures. The attorneys are traveling outside Kerr County now to Hondo and other places.”
He said they are being contacted by law schools at Southern Methodist, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and St. Mary’s universities about possibly sending law school interns interested in being defense attorneys, to work out of the Kerr County office.
Commissioners also voted to approve added funding for more earnest money for the new offices, so ADA renovations can be completed as designed.
‘Recyclops’ recycling service
The court held a telephone conference with Dennis Wise regarding recycling services offered by a company named “Recyclops,” a program available to people who do not have access to existing programs.
Wise said he was not asking county leaders for anything, only notifying them of his services and hoping they’d also provide some public notices.
This service is subtitled “Recycling for those who want it;” and according to Wise, offers an “Uber-like model” for a driver and collection system that is operating in 60-plus counties and cities in 10 states, places where people don’t have municipality-provided recycling collection.
Wise said he can start his subscription service after at least 100 people sign up online for $12 per month in any given area, and bi-monthly collection would start about a month later. He would hire drivers with their own pickup trucks, and map out collection routes.
The company would provide specific bags to paying customers and provide a list of acceptable materials and a schedule.
Commissioners were in general agreement with Wise’s proposal, but didn’t vote.
They agreed to send his information to Jody Grinstead and county Public Information Officer Lisa Walter to distribute to the public.
