Winnebago has announced that Kerrville-based Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV has earned the company's “Flying W Dealer Excellence” award.
That places Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV among the top Winnebago dealer locations for service excellence and superior owner satisfaction for the period from February, 2020 to February, 2021.
"Despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year, Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV really stepped up and helped set the standard for the entire RV industry," said Dean Casad, director, Customer Support at Winnebago. "We are proud to recognize their outstanding commitment to serving Winnebago owners."
Flying W recipients are selected based on customer satisfaction measured at RV delivery and after receiving warranty service.
To commemorate their achievement, Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV will receive Flying W display materials as well as Flying W designation on the Winnebago's online dealer locator for the next 12 months, a signal to consumers that they will be well taken care of at Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV.
