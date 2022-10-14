To serve generations to come

Editors note: This is the third in a series of educational articals concerning the upcoming Kerr County Bond Election.
Generations of youth in 4-H and FFA programs in Kerr County, and counties all over the Texas Hill Country, have exhibited animals in the more than 40-year-old indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Proposition B on the Nov. 8 ballot will provide the funding needed to insure that many more generations will have the use of the building for its original purpose.
The arena update will also allow the building to be used for dozens of other purposes each year to provide lease income to the county’s bank account.
The indoor arena was built in 1981, and the first county stock show was in the building in January 1982. The arena now is the third component of a facility now called the Happy State Bank Hill Country Youth Event Center and is no longer just an “ag barn.”
The other two buildings, the modern exhibit hall and the adjacent show barn were completed about a decade ago and plans were made at that time to renovate the arena, but county leaders ran out of funding before the arena issues could be addressed.
“If we don’t fix the problems in the indoor arena, we may have to quit having events out there,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
The existing arena building is structurally sound and will only need to have the dirt floor replaced with concrete plus a new roof and insulation. Electrical, plumbing and lighting issues will be brought up to code and interior improvements such as security needs with new exterior doors will be completed with bond funds. A fire suppression system will also be added to the building in addition to bathrooms. A teaching/catering kitchen is also included in the plan.
Judge Kelly said plans for the building, once the bond passes, is to make it a replica of what the county did with the new show barn that was completed several years ago.
“There will be no air-conditioning. Large fans, just like in the show barn, will be used for ventilation in the arena. Remodeling of the indoor arena will complete the updating of the entire facility, a building built mostly by volunteers four decades ago that now does not comply with any modern safety codes,” Judge Kelly said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris, a retired agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor in Ingram ISD, added his support to the plan to renovate and update the indoor arena with Prop B funding.
“After years and years of stock shows and other uses the building needs to be updated. Just look overhead. The roof is in dire need of repair and the building has poor electrical service that needs to be updated to code,” Harris said.
“We have a very active 4H program that has events week-in and week-out. We will have rooms and restrooms dedicated for them, for their use whenever they need it,” Harris added.
Currently meeting rooms in the event center are sometimes available for the 4H programs, but no dedicated space is available exclusively for the programs. The event center rooms are often rented out for other group events, Harris explained, but said the money the county receives in rent helps offset the cost of maintaining the entire complex.
“All of the land on which the entire facility is built was originally dedicated to the youth in the county. It’s always been that way. It’s a great tradition. So we have built a new show barn and exhibit hall and this project will complete the goal of making the facility secure for the future of the youth of Kerr County,” Harris added.
Kerr County Stock Show Association board president Rusty Henderson added his support and the support of the association for Prop. B.
“We understand all that is needed to renovate the indoor arena. As a taxpayer, I don’t mind paying extra for the things that are really needed, especially the indoor arena,” Henderson said.
Henderson said the original cement brick buildings that were demolished and replaced a decade ago provided space for the stock shows until the arena was built. The number of entries in the stock shows grew to the point that additional space was needed by the late 1970s.
“We built that arena in the early 1980s and absolutely nothing has been done to the building since it was built. It is out of compliance for all safety codes,” Henderson added
Stock show directors personally signed bank notes to cover the cost of the building itself, according to Henderson, and then they paid off the notes with fundraisers.
“Bobby Shelton, Brinks Brangus, Hill Country Cutting Horse Association and other groups helped raise the funds to pay off the loans. When the building was paid for then the stock show association transferred ownership to Kerr County.”
The Kerr County Stock Show for students in 4H and FFA programs is in early January and has always been the focus of the local association. For decades the facility also hosted the entire historic Hill Country Junior District Livestock show, a multi-county show for 4H and FFA youth all over Central and West Texas. For many years the district show was the fifth largest stock show in the state of Texas.
In recent years the district show, now known as the “Hill District Grandstand,” has been divided into four shows because the number of entries grew too large for one venue. District shows are now produced at separate venues, one each, in Kerr, Kendall, Gillespie and Llano counties. The type of animal to be shown determines which location the student takes the animal to be judged.
Kerr County is designated to host the swine show each January, the largest of all the categories of animals in the district show.
HCYEC facilities manager Jake Williamson said the county is currently losing between 15 and 30 potential events a year because of lack of space or other shortages in the facility. The county hired Spectrum, which was bought out and is now Oak View Group to manage and market the HCYEC several years ago. Williamson has been the manager the entire time.
“The events we are losing on weekends are things like car shows, livestock clinics where kids learn to show animals in competition, and smaller community concerts and local non-profit events,” Williamson added. Use of the indoor arena is predicted to double within two to three years of completion of the upgrade.
Williamson said the plan to remove the current dirt and store it outside will improve the quality of the dirt every time is reused and returned outside to the sunshine.
“We are trying to recycle and reuse everything we can,” Williamson said. “We are dedicated to improving the facility for the benefit of the youth of the Kerr County area. Our hope is to keep improving the facility. It’s been a great run for the building, but it needs to be improved. Our focus now is the Kerr County Stock Show and its participants.”
An important additional use for the entire HCYEC is now as the designated evacuation center for both Kerrville ISD schools and Center Point schools, per interlocal agreements between the school districts and the county. In the event of an emergency when students need to be moved from a school or multiple schools to a location where they could be reunited with their parents, they would be sent to the HCYEC and, additionally, it would serve as a location at which emergency counseling services would be provided for students, staff and parents. The center may also serve as a media staging location. The facility has also been used as a designated hurricane evacuation site for coastal residents in the past.
What will the passage of the bond mean in real dollars?
The county has been working with RBC Capital Markets to calculate the bond financials. Estimated tax increase if all three bond proposals are approved is $0.0360 cents per $100 valuation. This assumes 20-year bonds totaling $27.5 million at 5 percent interest. The average home value in Kerr County for 2022/2023 is $287,275 according to the tax appraisal district. Passage of all three bonds will have an estimated tax impact on that average home will be $8.62 per month or $103.42 a year.
The cost or consequences of the bond NOT passing are significant. The needs and mandates do not disappear. The county will probably have to submit another bond proposal in the near future and the building costs will likely increase.
Supporters are asking homeowners to calculate their tax increase based on the tax appraised value of their home after any exemptions. Three and 1/2 cents per $100 valuation will give property owners an clear estimate of the annual tax increase.
“These bonds are the cheapest option and provide the most value/bang for the buck,” said Chris Hughes, Pct 4 representative to the Capital Improvement Planning Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.