39th Annual “Roundup” exhibition, sale at MoWA begins Sept. 23

The Museum of Western Art in Kerrville, Texas will hold its 39th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale from Sept. 24 to Oct. 29.
The opening gala weekend will run Sept. 23-24.
Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of the museum, expects this year’s Roundup to be exceptional.
“This is the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year and the caliber of art in the show is exceptional. Roundup should be on every art-lover’s bucket list,” Beauchamp said.
Weekend events kick off on Friday, Sept. 23. The museum’s free-to-the-public educational day will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include outdoor activities and demonstrations with a Western theme including trick roper Will Fitzpatrick, Moses the Mountain Man, and Landry’s pioneer toy demonstration. Hitchman Homestead food truck will be selling light refreshments.
Several Roundup artists will be on hand to interact with attendees.
A VIP membership reception and cocktail party will be held on Friday evening from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Here’s your chance to preview the original paintings and sculptures in three galleries in preparation for the Saturday night gala.
The main event on Saturday evening from 5:30-9:30 p.m. will be the 39th Annual Exhibition and Sale, where ticketed guests can interact with the artists, enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations, and purchase art, via silent auction bidding, done by the most recognized names in today’s Western art scene. Suggested attire for either evening is Western chic.
About the artists
Of the 47 artists from across the country have been chosen to participate in Roundup, all specialize in the Western art genre and all are acclaimed in their field. Kerrville artists Herman Walker, Carol Arnold, and Karen Cooper will have works in the show.
Many of the 47 artists participating are familiar faces to art collectors, including local pastel artist Carol Arnold.
Arnold will have three pieces in the show and is a fourth-time participant in Roundup. This gifted artist is a member of the Pastel Society of America and the Central Texas Pastel Society.
Among her three paintings in this year’s show, all pastels on archival paper, is "Message from Above," an atmospheric painting of the West Texas sky in the early morning, inspired, she says, “from a beautiful sunrise in Marathon, Texas.”
In addition to Arnold, acclaimed Kerrville artists Cooper Walker will have original paintings in the show.
New to Roundup this year is Rhode Island artist Carla D’aguanno whose self-described technique is "expressive representational art."
She has won numerous national awards and her work appears in prestigious galleries across the country. D’aguanno’s expressive three-horse “Rendezvous” oil is one of three that will appear in Roundup.
Special incentives
Beauchamp says that all artwork purchased the night of Roundup on Sept. 24 will be tax-exempt, allowable to the non-profit via Texas law. In addition, events are invitational to members only, but a year’s membership is included in the cost of tickets.
“A couple will receive a MoWA family membership for a year and an individual will receive a single membership. For those who are current members, we will extend their membership,” Beauchamp said.
Whether people are long-time Western art collectors or just starting out, Beauchamp says, “You’ll want to attend this show. Each artist has pulled out all the stops to give us an exhibition of more than 100 pieces of high-quality Western art. We look forward to a very successful Roundup.”
Combo event tickets are available for all events at $150 for an individual or $250 per couple. Individual event tickets are $75 for individuals; $125 for couples on Friday night or for the Saturday evening sale, individual tickets $125 and couples $225.
Details and registration information, plus an online catalog of all the art in Roundup can be found on the museum’s website, museumofwesternart.com.
Phone-in reservations are accepted at (830) 896-2553.
The Museum of Western Art has been a cultural icon of the Hill Country since it opened in 1983.
It recently was honored for the second year as one of the top art museums in the west by True West Magazine.
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway, Kerrville. museumofwesternart.com.
