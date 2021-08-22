A perfect opportunity for many Kerr County residents to get their free vaccine shots is coming up tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 23, when there will be a drive-through vaccination clinic out at the Hill County Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville.
Citizens can take advantage of the convenience of being able to get a shot while never leaving the comfort of their vehicles during the clinic’s hours from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is not required, but it will speed up the process on clinic day, Thomas said. To sign up in advance, visit https://bit.ly/37DjuUu.\
Vaccines offered will be Pfizer for those ages 12 years old and older and the Moderna vaccine for those aged 18 years and older.
Additionally, any United States military veteran can get their COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Kerrville VA in the recreation hall of the main building. Those clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Peterson Urgent Care also offers weekly vaccination clinic days for any citizen seeking their COVID-19 vaccinations. Hours are 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. on Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, and select Option 2.
Vaccines, which are also obtainable at most local pharmacies, are always free of charge, Thomas added.
If a vaccine provider asks for identification and proof of health insurance, it is so that agency that is administering the shots can be reimbursed for their labor from public and private insurance companies and, if the patient is uninsured, from the Provider Relief Fund.
“No one should ever have to pay for a COVID-19 vaccination themselves. Also, no one will be denied a vaccine if they don’t have insurance coverage,” Thomas said. “The vaccines are FREE. If anyone asks you to pay for your shot, they are either trying to scam you or are misinformed themselves.”
“Getting a vaccine of any kind is always a personal choice. Those with doubts or questions about the vaccine are encouraged to get in touch with a trusted doctor for information and advice,” he added.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, President Joe Biden’s administration said it plans to make booster shots available to Americans starting the week of Sept. 20, pending reviews by federal health agencies, in light of new data that shows the vaccines’ effectiveness might wane over time. The boosters will be recommended for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and the suggested timing of the booster is 8 months after the person received their second shot. Officials are waiting for additional data before making a recommendation to those who received the one-shot Janssen vaccine. Thomas said he will release information when plans for local distribution are solidified.
