More snow, ice forecast for 'final round'

A final upper level disturbance is forecast to produce a wintry mix starting tonight before changing over to mainly snow Thursday from west to east.
Heavier snow amounts are currently forecast across the Rio Grande Plains and Southern Edwards Plateau to the west of I-10 and to the north of US Highway 57. For portions of the Hill Country and San Antonio metro up to 2 inches will be possible.
Elsewhere, including the Austin metro area, a trace up to near 1 inch of snow will be possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch are also possible.
Travel is not safe and isextremely discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.
