Guide to local church service livestream

While there are no in-person church services available due to Governor Greg Abbott's executive order restricting mass gatherings due to COVID-19, many local churches are offering livestream services.

We've compiled a list of those we found and will add others as they are made available to us:

• Calvary Temple Church

Livestreamed on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Watch livestream at https://ctc.church/sermons/

• Christ Church Kerrville

www.facebook.com/christchurchkerrville

• First Presbyterian Church

Livestreamed Sundays at 11 a.m.

Watch livestream at https://zoom.us/j/332209149 

• First United Methodist Church:

Watch livestream at https://vimeo.com/kfumc

• Gateway Fellowship Church

Livestreamed at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.

Watch livestream at www.mygateway.tv/hillcountry

Hosanna Lutheran Church

Livestreamed on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

Watch livestream at http://www.hosannakerrville.org/?fbclid=IwAR2X2iN-mRRP1gpBLjHkogUM7v9-P6iAUjenFC35LMXtgy27-xacAGx-CG8 

• Impact Christian Church

Livestreamed on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Watch livestream at https://impactkerr.com/resources/livestream/

Kerrville Bible Church

Livestreamed Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Watch livestream at https://livestream.com/accounts/6916394/events/9053092 

• Notre Dame Catholic Church:

Livestream at 9 a.m. on Sundays as well as 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays:

Watch livestream at www.notredamechurch.cc

• PowerHour Christian Center

Livestream Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

Watch Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/pg/PowerHourTexas/posts/

• Salvation Army Kerrville

https://www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyKerrvilleCorps/

• Riverside Church of Christ

Livestreamed at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays.

Watch livestream at www.rscoc.org.

St. Peter's Episcopal Church

Morning Prayer livestreamed Sundays at 10 a.m.

Watch livestream at https://www.stpeterskerrville.com/

• Southern Oaks Baptist Church

Watch livestream at https://southernoakschurch.com/resources/sermons

• Trinity Baptist Church:

Live streamed Sundays at 11:00 a.m.

Watch livestream at www.tbck.org/live/

 

