Guide to local church service livestream

While there are no in-person church services available due to Governor Greg Abbott's executive order restricting mass gatherings due to COVID-19, many local churches are offering livestream services.
We've compiled a list of those we found and will add others as they are made available to us:
• Calvary Temple Church
Livestreamed on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Watch livestream at https://ctc.church/sermons/
• Christ Church Kerrville
www.facebook.com/christchurchkerrville
• First Presbyterian Church
Livestreamed Sundays at 11 a.m.
Watch livestream at https://zoom.us/j/332209149
• First United Methodist Church:
Watch livestream at https://vimeo.com/kfumc
• Gateway Fellowship Church
Livestreamed at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.
Watch livestream at www.mygateway.tv/hillcountry
• Hosanna Lutheran Church
Livestreamed on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.
Watch livestream at http://www.hosannakerrville.org/?fbclid=IwAR2X2iN-mRRP1gpBLjHkogUM7v9-P6iAUjenFC35LMXtgy27-xacAGx-CG8
• Impact Christian Church
Livestreamed on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Watch livestream at https://impactkerr.com/resources/livestream/
• Kerrville Bible Church
Livestreamed Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Watch livestream at https://livestream.com/accounts/6916394/events/9053092
• Notre Dame Catholic Church:
Livestream at 9 a.m. on Sundays as well as 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays:
Watch livestream at www.notredamechurch.cc
• PowerHour Christian Center
Livestream Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
Watch Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/pg/PowerHourTexas/posts/
• Salvation Army Kerrville
https://www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyKerrvilleCorps/
• Riverside Church of Christ
Livestreamed at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays.
Watch livestream at www.rscoc.org.
• St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Morning Prayer livestreamed Sundays at 10 a.m.
Watch livestream at https://www.stpeterskerrville.com/
• Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Watch livestream at https://southernoakschurch.com/resources/sermons
• Trinity Baptist Church:
Live streamed Sundays at 11:00 a.m.
Watch livestream at www.tbck.org/live/
