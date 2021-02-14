Sheriff provides updates, says worst of storm still to come

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha issued the following statement, noting that Kerr County is entering the worst 24-48 hours of the current Winter Storm, citing dangerous temperatures, ice and snow as continued dangers which are taxing deputies.
His most important, repeated message is for citizens to stay off the roads and remain in their homes.
From Sheriff Larry Leitha:
"Good evening – as expected, road conditions have continued to worsen, and temperatures continue their drop toward single digits. Wind chill warnings have been issued for the entire region. Through tonight and tomorrow, wind chill values will drop well below zero, making frostbite a risk for those outside.
Additional precipitation is expected, with snow totals of 1-3” inches with locally heavier totals possible across the entire Hill Country. We are about to enter the worst 24-48 hours of this storm. People and pets outside and those attempting to travel are at great risk during this time.
PLEASE. STAY. HOME.
Every major road in the region is affected by ice as of this writing. See the map below or visit http://drivetexas.org for the latest information. TXDOT has closed State Highway 16 north of Kerrville and US Highway 290 west of Fredericksburg. Presume that all smaller county roads and city streets are also extremely hazardous.
Our Deputies are working overtime to meet the number of calls for service, and to protect public safety. Please consider all first responders’ safety as well as your own should you decide to venture out. Motorists should be fully prepared, including blankets, food & water, heat sources, and other essentials, should emergency workers not be able to reach them after an incident. Many areas are completely impassable under current conditions, and those conditions will continue to worsen. Communication towers have already been damaged in some areas of the region, so do not count on having cellular phone service if you have an emergency.
Again- PLEASE. STAY. HOME."
