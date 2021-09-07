Flu Vaccine Clinic offered tomorrow

For over a decade, Peterson Health and H-E-B have partnered for a community-wide flu vaccine clinic. This year’s annual clinic is this Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Expo/Hill Country Youth Events Center off Highway 27.
Fast and convenient, you don’t even leave the convenience or safety of your car. Drive up only!
Parents must bring a written prescription for children 4-6 years of age. Parents or legal guardians must be present for those 4-18 years of age. No charge for Medicare Part B.
High Dosage will be available for those 65 years and older. Cash or check only. $40 for the Quadrivalent and $87 for the High Dose (Covered by Medicare)
Even though it is drive up only and you are in your vehicle, masks are required. H-E-B will supply a mask if needed.
Get that extra layer of protection for yourself……..and those you love! Get the flu vaccine.
For more information, call the HEB Pharmacy at 896-0227.
