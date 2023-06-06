Rodney Crowell to perform Saturday at Arcadia Live

Two-time Grammy-winner Rodney Crowell returns to Arcadia Live on the Hill Country leg of his “The Chicago Sessions Tour” on Saturday, June 3.
Born and raised in Texas, this prolific singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer arrived in Nashville in the early 1970s, coming to prominence first as a writer before establishing himself as a critically acclaimed solo artist in his own right.
With 15 Number One hits under his belt and tracks recorded by everyone from Emmylou Harris and Johnny Cash to Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, it would be difficult to overstate Crowell’s impact on roots music over the past five decades.
Along the way, National Public Radio declared him the “literarily inclined elder statesman of the Americana scene,” while Rolling Stone hailed him as a “country music trailblazer,” and the New York Times proclaimed that his songwriting “gets better and sharper with age.”
Known for their white hot picking and world class musicianship as six string virtuosos, as well as their soulful stone country vocals, opening act Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley cleverly and uniquely meld bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music of all kinds to create a signature blend of music that defies restrictions of genre, as heard on their new record, “Living in a Song,” released on Feb. 10, 2023.
With “Living in a Song,” Ickes and Hensley made a conscious effort to spotlight their songwriting chops by collaborating with and paying homage to some of Nashville’s finest songwriters.
They made a conscious decision to lean the music in a classic country direction, with some elements of Americana and bluegrass thrown in for good measure.
As a duo, Ickes and Hensley have shared the stage or collaborated with Tommy Emmanuel, Taj Mahal, Vince Gill, David Grisman, Jorma Kaukonen, Hot Tuna, Marty Stuart, and Steve Wariner, among many others.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
