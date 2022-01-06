Burkett U.S. Army Honor Graduate

PFC Jonathan Fisher Burkett, a Hill Country native, recently graduated from the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery US Army Basic Combat Training at a ceremony held at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma on Dec. 3.
Burkett was recognized as a Distinguished Honor Graduate for receiving the High Rifle Marksmanship Award, presented to the soldier who has distinguished himself by achieving the highest score during Rifle Marksmanship for Class #87-21.
Burkett graduated from Fredericksburg High School in May 2021. He was a member of the FHS NJROTC during his four years of high school.
He credits the NJROTC program, specifically Captain George Fadok. USN (RET); First Sergeant Donald D. Griffith, USMC (Ret); Captain Bennie Sanchez, USN (Ret) and; Senior Chief Roel H Elizondo USN (Ret) for his success.
Burkett is now stationed with the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Center located in Presidio of Monterey, Calif.
