Peterson Regional Medical Center has been designated as an “Acute Stroke Ready Facility” in Trauma Service Area-P by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This designation represents Peterson Health’s commitment to quality care and the vital role the hospital provides to the Texas Hill Country community.
Peterson Health is one of only eight facilities in Texas to receive the distinguished rank of Level IV Acute Stroke Ready designation. “I am very proud to work with all of our teams that care for stroke patients here at Peterson Health,” said Darin Smith, Peterson’s director of Clinical Programs. “They work exceptionally hard to ensure each patient who presents to the ED with stroke symptoms is evaluated and treated rapidly in order to have the best outcome and recovery from a stroke.”
In 2005, Senate Bill 330 was passed with the purpose of developing a state emergency stroke treatment system that allows responders to identify and transport a person with acute stroke signs and symptoms to an appropriate designated facility. The hospital designation requirements were established to ensure prompt and appropriate treatment for possible stroke victims.
On Feb. 17, 2022, updated stroke designation rules went into effect and requirements now include an Advanced Stroke Center designation which differentiates hospitals that can provide thrombectomy procedures, but are not a Comprehensive Center. The four levels of stroke designation are Level I – Comprehensive, Level II – Advanced, Level III – Primary, and Level IV – Acute Stroke Ready.
The EMS/Trauma Systems Section of DSHS works with hospitals and Regional Advisory Councils (RACs) to develop facility designation protocols, develop policies and guidelines, and improve the overall care and outcomes of stroke patients.
The Acute Stroke Ready Level IV designation is the most recent accolade attained by Peterson Health. Visit PetersonHealth.com to see a comprehensive list of awards and recognition. For more information about the Texas Department of State Health Services Stroke Designation, visit www.DSHS.Texas.Gov.
