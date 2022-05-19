Relay for Life set for Friday, cancer survivor details challenge

Relay for Life Kerr County returns Friday night, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and celebrate and support local cancer survivors.
A survivor’s story
Kerrville native Julie Ayllon heard the worst three words in her life in 2007 when doctors told her, “You have cancer.” A Tivy High School graduate, the single mother of three had just been selected to get a home through the local Habitat for Humanity program.
“We were anxious to move from a cramped apartment to a home,” Ayllon said, “but our lives were about to change dramatically.”
She noticed a lump on her neck. After an initial diagnosis of a thyroid nodule, doctors recommended surgery to remove the growth. Surgery revealed the growth to be a capillary thyroid carcinoma, so the nodule plus all the thyroid glands themselves were removed.
“It was a shock,” Ayllon said, “but I never wanted to give up. I had three kids to take care of. I knew I had to get better.”
After the surgery, Ayllon was sent to Austin to receive radiation therapy by using radioactive implants. The treatment required she spend one whole week alone in a Austin hotel since it would make her dangerous to be around for a period of time.
“It was a tough week,” she said, “and was especially hard because I had to be away from my kids.”
As a psychiatric nurse’s assistant at the time at the Kerrville State Hospital, Ayllon had good health insurance that paid for the surgery and treatments. Many cancer patients have no insurance or inadequate insurance.
“I was so lucky to have the state hospital job and the good insurance that provided the cancer treatment I needed,” she said. “Because it could have turned out very differently.”
Despite the good insurance, she soon found herself in a financial mess. Groceries, fuel, apartment rent and the various costs related to caring for the children plus completing the requirements to get her Habitat home added even more stress to her life. Despite the health challenges, her dream of home ownership was realized when the family moved into the home in early 2008.
“I remember a time when I laid on the floor of that empty house and I felt so bad from all the cancer treatment,” she said. “But I also realized that I was so appreciative of the friends and Habitat volunteers who helped my family get this house.”
The challenge of successfully recovering from her own cancer diagnosis and treatment was only the first step in the cancer journey for Ayllon because in 2011 her mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and Ayllon became her primary caregiver.
After treatment in Kerrville with Dr. Barrington and Dr. Chyle, the doctors recommended she seek additional treatment in San Antonio which required Ayllon to drive her to treatment for several months. Her mother passed away in 2012. The curse of cancer didn’t end for her family in 2012. Ayllon’s aunt passed away earlier this year from ovarian cancer.
The stress of caring for her mother plus the frequent absences from work led to Ayllon losing her job and her benefits from the state hospital.
Times were tough and the family and friends once again stepped up to help her and the children.
Re-entering the workforce in 2012 proved a huge challenge for Ayllon. The skills she brought with her from her previous job at the state hospital did little to prepare her for available jobs in the community, so she decided to attend Christian Women’s Job Corps to upgrade her skills and get her life back together.
“Christian Women’s Job Corps was such a blessing to me. They helped me gain the skills I needed and helped me rebuild my life,” she said, “and I will forever be grateful to Ann Buck and the mentors for the opportunity to participate in that program.”
CWJC also helped her address some of the needs of the family during that time and she worked briefly at the CWJC office while searching for a job.
After several months she found a medical office job with Dr. Brenda Hinton. When Hinton moved her practice to Junction, Ayllon went to work for Dr. Oi and Dr. Escalante. Friends working at Peterson Hospital encouraged her to apply and she was hired.
Since 2016 Ayllon has worked in the hospital’s radiology department as a Radiology Assistant. Her job responsibility is to transport patients from hospital rooms or the emergency room to radiology for x-rays or other tests and she assists the radiology technicians with the procedures. She also has clerical duties as needed and makes calls to remind outpatients of upcoming appointments in the radiology department.
Ayllon has the opportunity in her work to talk with many cancer patients in the process of diagnosis and treatment, plus those who have recovered and are doing regular check-ups to detect other cancers.
“I love my work at Peterson Hospital and working with the public…and I also better understand how very important early detection, early treatment and having the right attitude about the future helps determine the outcome for those diagnosed with cancer,” she said.
Ayllon is a cancer survivor, but she also knows you can’t take life for granted. Cancer can re-occur in different forms, so she has regular follow-up visits with her doctor and her oncologist.
“I encourage everyone to have annual check-ups and procedures, especially a colonoscopy and mam- mogram,” she said.
She said she was frustrated when many people cancelled or delayed routine checkups during the Covid 19 period.
“Don’t let your important healthcare go undone,” she said. “Because truly your life depends on it.”
Ayllon has been a participant in both the survivor’s dinner and the Relay for Life in past years.
‘Relay’ event details
Kerrville’s 2022 Relay for Life is set to step off Friday at 6 p.m. with the “Survivor’s Dinner” at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Relay portion of the event will kick off at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Thirteen teams had signed up to participate by the end of last week.
The theme of this year’s relay is “Where Dreams Come True”… a Disney theme.
In-person Relay for Life in Kerrville was cancelled the past two years because of Covid 19 restrictions, but organizers and participants are eager to resume the traditional fundraiser for the American Cancer Society this year.
Relay for Life is community-based and volunteer-driven. There are Relay for Life events in more than 20 countries around the world and historically have raised an estimated $5 billion to date. More than 4 million people in the United States participate annually in communities around the country.
The history of the event began in Tacoma, Wash. in May 1985, when a colorectal surgeon wanted to do something to raise money for the American Cancer Society for cancer research. He walked 83 miles in the first relay which lasted 24 hours and raised $27,000. Since then Relay for Life has spread throughout the United States and the world.
After the Survivor’s Dinner on Friday evening, the first lap in the relay is designated as the “Survivor lap” and is used to identify survivors. Other participants then join on the second lap.
Another part of the relay is the Luminaria Ceremony which is targeted to remembering and honoring those who have survived cancer and to remember those who died from cancer. Paper bags with candles are placed around the track or walking path and then lit before the ceremony begins.
The closing to the relay includes the participants taking a pledge to action and to spread awareness of cancer research, treatments and prevention. The goal is to increase awareness of smoking cessation, routine medical screenings and provide general cancer awareness plus to offer volunteer opportunities.
Money raised goes to research, grants and prevention programs, community and patient support programs, detection and treatment programs, fundraising and construction of Hope Lodges in communities where significant cancer research and treatments centers are located.
Texas has Hope Lodges located in Lubbock, Dallas and Houston. There are 30 lodges in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico. Hope Lodges provide a nurturing, home-like environment where cancer patients can retreat to private rooms or connect with others undergoing treatment. Having to travel out of town for treatment can make it even harder so the Hope Lodge program provides a place to stay for free, and offers patients and their caregivers the support they need.
