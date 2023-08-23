KISD lowers tax rate 18 percent, adds pay increases

Kerrville Independent School board trustees voted unanimously to approve an 18 percent decrease in the district’s tax rate while also adopting a balanced budget that includes pay raises for teachers and a 4 percent salary increase for all employees at the board’s regular meeting held Monday night.
The total tax rate adopted by the trustees of $0.08492 (84.92 cents) per $100 value based on the ad valorum tax rate set by Kerr CAD. The district’s Maintenance and Operation tax rate will be $0.6692 (66.92 cents), while the Interest and Sinking Budget (debt service) will add another 18 cents.
Last year’s tax rate was $1.0346 per $100 valuation.
“Not only are we setting an 18 percent decrease in the tax rate, we are in the lower 10 percent for tax rates among all districts in the state,” Dr. Brent Ringo, KISD superintendent, pointed out.
Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade agreed, saying that 90 percent of the 1,100 school districts in the state impose higher tax rates on property owners than KISD.
Jachade explained that part of the decrease was required by state law due to increased property values approved by the Texas Legislature earlier this year.
During the public hearing on the proposed tax rate, Jachade detailed the district’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget and explained how the proposed tax rate should be sufficient for all expenses.
For months prior, Jachade warned trustees of the possibility of entertaining the thought of passing a deficit budget to allow for much-needed pay incentives for district employees, but after hard work on cutting expenses and better-than-anticipated investment revenue, Jachade said he and his team were able to balance the budget despite no new state funding.
“This is a little bit different than what we were talking about all spring,” Jachade said. “We really haven’t seen any new money this legislative session. So, we were thinking a deficit budget, which we were in a great position, financially, with our fund balance, or our savings account. But, right now, we are presenting a balanced budget.”
Jachade did explain that because the district is funded by the state based on the Average Daily Attendance district-wide, it will be important to monitor attendance and continually calculate anticipated state funding to ensure budgeted revenues will be as projected.
His proposed budget accounts for $47,868,560 in total revenue, including $19 million from the State of Texas. Employee salaries account for 81.66 percent of the district’s expenses for a total of $37,667,958.
“The other 18 percent (of expenses) pays for everything else … from getting our kids to and from school to keeping the lights on,” Jachade said.
Regarding the compensation package, Jachade said it is the largest pay increase he has seen in the 13 years he’s been with the district.
The budget includes a minimum of a 4 percent midpoint raise for all employees, adjustments to the teacher pay scale, various equity adjustments across the district and an increase in the starting pay to $13 an hour for auxiliary and paraprofessionals.
Jachade said the pay rate for substitute teachers will also be increased.
“I’ll be honest with ya’ll, it’s never enough, but with no new money … the fact that we’re able to do this is huge,” Jachade said. “We’re excited about this and want to be able to celebrate that, because we want to take care of our staff.”
In addition, Jachade said, he was able to build in a retention stipend for existing staff, for a total of $600,000.
“We want to do that (issue retention stipends) this year in September and if possible, again at Christmas,” Jachade said.
Ringo also announced that the district will be conducting a salary study over the next few months.
After the Jachade’s presentation, trustees praised the work he and staff put forth in trying to take care of all employees, while also finding ways to cut expenses and ultimately propose a balanced budget.
“I’d just like to make a comment,” Trustee Rolinda Schmidt said. “What an incredible job you have done. Initially, you were projected a $1.5 million deficit and you continued to go through the budget and find savings to get to a balanced budget and that’s just great.”
Trustee Jack Stevens agreed.
“You did an outstanding job of taking care of employees, staff and teachers,” Stevens said. “It’s exciting.”
KISD Board President Dr. David Sprouse chimed in as well.
“Mr. Jachade, that budget didn’t balance itself. It doesn’t go down without a lot of effort, so we appreciate you and our taxpayers do, too,” Sprouse said.
Professional Learning
Plan report
Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom provided an update on the district’s Professional Learning Plan as it pertains to ongoing training for teaching staff.
Engstrom explained the Texas State Board for Educator Certification dictates guidelines for continuing educational training, saying that KISD officials must communicate progress, provide schedules for training, and note any difference in the state and local plans.
Engstrom said training for teachers includes mandated summer continuing education classes that included topics such as “Child Protective Services: Reporting Suspected Abuse or Neglect of a Child,” “Title IX Sexual Harassment Training,” Bloodborne Pathogens,” and “Seizure Recognition and Related First Aid Training.”
Training topics for staff this fall also include increasing awareness and implementation of trauma-informed care; use of automated external defibrillators; CPR and first aid; safety training; “Stop the Bleed;” Gifted and Talented; “Science of Teaching Reading;” and Planning with Intention.
The training for the spring includes training on suicide prevention and dating violence.
Engstrom said KISD Counselor Amy Waiser will provide instruction in the difficult training sessions.
While Engstrom highlighted the required training, she also pointed out the vastness of the required additional training, saying that teachers already have a full load of work on their hands.
Engstrom said KISD provides much of the training, but that teachers can utilize online tools to earn the needed credits.
Other business
• Jachade provided a financial report for the current fiscal year, saying the district is in “good shape” and reported savings in both budgeted employee salaries as well as supplies.
• Trustees voted 7-0 to approve final budget amendments for the FY 2022-23 school year, adjusting revenue and expense budgets for end-of-year for the General Operating fund, as well as for the Child Nutrition Fund;
• By a unanimous vote, trustees approved changes to the KISD Student Code of Conduct, adopting state-mandated policies dealing with the addition of school safety officers and punishment for students possessing e-cigarettes, as well choosing to add new cell phone restrictions.
• Trustees voted 7-0 to approve naming Sprouse as the district’s TASB Delegate Assembly Designation and Trustee Andree Hayes as the alternate delegate.
• Staff appointments were also approved by trustees.
Consent agenda
With one vote, trustees the following under the consent agenda:
• Minutes of the KISD Board regular meeting on July 17.
• Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System Calendar and appraisers to conduct evaluations of teachers.
• KISD Board Standard Operating Procedures.
• Texas Association of School Boards Policy Update.
• Acceptance of Request for Proposals for leadership and development training.
• Kerr Central Appraisal District’s 2024 budget.
• Resolutions in support of Kerr County AgriLife Extension Adjunct Faculty, Gillespie County 4-H and Bandera County 4-H Adjunct Faculty, and,
• Upcoming events report.
