Surge patients recovering, 68 active COVID-19 cases in Kerr

There’s some good news to report on the COVID-19 front for Kerr County residents, as the Texas Department of Health & Human Services is reporting 268 recoveries for local patients, bringing the total number of active cases in the county 68.
In addition, Peterson Health has reported two new cases today, while the county reported none.
There are currently six patients being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
To recap the current status of the coronavirus in Kerr County, please see the following:
Total positive cases: 338
Total recoveries, per DHS: 268
Total Active cases: 68
Total deaths: 2
Hospitalized today: 7
Total tests administered: 5,395 (Peterson Health, National Guard and other private facilities)
