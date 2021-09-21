KPD searching for armed robbery suspect

Kerrville Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning at a local restaurant.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public information officer, the robbery occurred at the IHOP restaurant located at 1429 Sidney Baker at about 9:43 a.m.
"The suspect entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money," Lamb said.
The robbery suspect is described as a white male, about 5’10” to 6’, about 200 lbs, wearing a maroon Ping brand Texas A&M quarter zip pullover with white trim, a grey hoodie, sunglasses and mask, and dark pants. The shoes the suspect is wearing are athletic shoes that transition from a white or very light grey at the toe to very dark grey or black at the heel, Lamb said.
"The suspect vehicle is a small silver hatchback. It may be a 2010 or similar year Toyota Prius," Lamb said. "It appears the vehicle may be missing a hub cap on the front passenger wheel. This could be video distortion, but it appears dark and different from the rear tire/wheel."
The suspect fled in an unknown direction following the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-TIPS (8477).
