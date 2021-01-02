Meals on Wheels helps clients celebrate

Nearly 200 volunteers worked last week to ensure 300 local homebound residents could celebrate the holiday with Christmas meals through the Dietert Center’s Meals on Wheels program, which is celebrating its 50th year of service to Kerr County this year.
According to Brenda Thompson, Dietert Center executive director, volunteers delivered a hot meal on Wednesday along with a frozen holiday meal.
“Various selections of previous homemade meals that were frozen were delivered,” Thompson said. “All meal deliveries included an entree and two sides, as well as a carton of milk, bread and a dessert.”
Thompson said the MOW program operates with 17 daily routes, requiring 25-30 volunteers daily.
“More than 70,000 meals were delivered last year in Kerr County,” Thompson said. “We travel to Ingram, Hunt, Mountain Home, Center Point, Camp Verde, Kerrville South, Lower Turtle Creek and many points in between throughout the county.”
Thompson said she believes the Meals on Wheels program is vitally important for many reasons.
“Seniors want to remain independent and live in their own homes. Meals on Wheels can serve a senior for an entire year for about the same cost as just one day in a hospital or 10 days in a nursing home,” Thompson said. “The program provides daily interaction with others, healthy meals and a sense of security for our clients.”
The Covid-19 pandemic created a greater need for the Meals on Wheels services, with more elderly and high risk residents sheltering at home.
“Due to COVID-19, we know that an even greater number of older adults are experiencing food insecurity and many seniors are lonelier than before the pandemic,” Thompson said.
“Hunger and social isolation not only jeopardize the health and well-being of older adults, they also place a significant strain on our healthcare system and economy.”
Thompson added that hunger and loneliness can affect anyone with limited mobility and declining health, but financial strain enhances the struggles.
“Our Meals on Wheels program does not use income as a qualifying factor, but rather we calculate the ability of our clients to shop for food and prepare those meals for themselves as a guide,” Thompson said.
“Frequent in-home visits provide unique opportunities to meet nutritional needs, combat isolation and address safety hazards.”
Funding for Meals on Wheels is partially funded through the federal government as part of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, Thompson said.
“We receive $5.31 per meal from the federal government,” Thompson said. “The true cost of the meal is $8-$10, so the difference is offset by donations from clients, community donors, corporate and foundation giving. We need to raise about $325,000 per year to provide this program to our community.”
Thompson praised her volunteers, who are dedicated and enthusiastic, for helping keep the cost of the Meals on Wheels program down.
“Our volunteers and staff make every holiday festive, but also carry that wonderful spirit with them when they deliver to our seniors each day,” Thompson said. “That is one of the most important things the volunteers do, is assure that every senior knows they are cared about.”
The Kerr County Meals on Wheels program began in 1970 by providing 191 meals in its first month. Volunteers shopped, prepared and delivered the meals, Thompson said.
“Today, we prepare all meals onsite in our commercial kitchen,” Thompson said. “Before COVID-19, we also prepared 80-100 meals daily for our congregate dining room, the Friendship Cafe. Now we have a drive-through meal pickup for those seniors who are 60 years or older.”
Donations and volunteers are always needed. To contribute time or money, visit www.dietertcenter.org or call 892-4044.
“Homebound people are hidden in our community. We drive past their houses never realizing that the person inside can’t leave without help,” Thompson said. “Dietert’s Meals On Wheels are the lifeline that helps many of our oldest neighbors to live independently in the comfort of their homes, often with their pets. Where they want to be. Where we all want to be. These clients are no longer able to shop for food or prepare meals for themselves. Many live alone.”
If you know of an elder who is no longer driving and cannot shop or cook for themselves, give the “Meals On Wheels” Coordinator Bethanie Miller a call at 896-8117.
