Meals on Wheels helps clients celebrate

Meals on wheels drivers Roger Lux, Clark Maxwell and Tom Hon (top, from left) load up holiday meals to take to clients the day before Christmas Eve. At bottom left, Dietert Center Cook Assistant Garrett Van Tassel and Chef Shonna Ebert were busy preparing daily and holiday meals for more than 300 Meals on Wheels clients. At bottom right, Kit Hunter helps distribute meals to drivers like John Hix. The process has been perfected over the years and runs smoothly from week to week.