West Kerr annex recommended to county

With an eye turned toward the next 30 years or so, Kerr County elected leaders have begun to seriously evaluate local facilities/operations and put together plans for controlled growth to meet current and future needs. Part of that plan involves hopes for a new West Kerr Annex, an extension of the Kerr County Courthouse.
Currently, the annex is operated at 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram in a rental building that once served as an animal control facility, “and it looks like it,” said Bobby Templeton, a member of the county’s Capital Improvement Projects committee, in a presentation to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court on Monday.
Why It Is Needed
The current facility is very small, not ADA handicapped-compliant and it offers not enough parking, Templeton continued. The annex houses a courtroom, a tax and vehicle registration office, the office of Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace, the honorable William “Bill” E. Ragsdale and Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider and space shared by several law enforcement officers with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“But a picture is worth a thousand words,” Templeton said as he then proceeded to show the commissioners and attendees photos of identified problems at the site. They ranged from overly cramped working spaces and inadequate storage for tax and vehicle records to even the inept “security system” consisting of a coat hanger that is used to wire a door shut.
“It is time to serve the citizens of Kerr County in that area a little better,” Templeton added.
“Our strongest and best recommendation is that we need a new county annex,” Templeton said. “It not only serves West Kerr County (citizens,) but also it serves anyone who wants to go out there and it is very busy.”
What Is Envisioned
An artist’s rendering from architect Peter Lewis helped convey to county leaders not exactly what a new annex would look like, but what it could look like, theoretically.
“It would be very simple. It would not be ornate at all. It would be highly functional,” Templeton said. As the superintendent of Ingram Independent School District, he added that the goals are similar to the improvements he oversaw for the school -- targeting high functionality, with a design that fits into the surroundings architecturally, but that is nothing overly lavish in its curbside appeal.
The CIP committee, Templeton said, is envisioning a newly constructed facility that is “nothing fancy – it’s just functional and something I think would serve the citizens of Kerr County far better than an old animal control facility that’s literally falling down.”
A Head Start…
A new West Kerr Annex is not an idea that just came up, Templeton said in a sit-down meeting that included JP Pct. Ragsdale on Sept. 20. Work on identifying needs began some two years ago, he added.
What they found out when they started looking a little closer at things is that “Our end of the county needs more than we ever have,” Templeton said.
The committee decided that building a new facility would be favorable over continuing to pay rent for a building that is aging considerable, has mechanical problems, doesn’t have enough space the way the floorplan is worked and doesn’t have a municipal-type flow conducive to business operations.
With an eye to the future, the county recently purchased property fronting TX 39, that sits across the two-lane road from the Hill Country Arts Foundation Point Theatre and the youth ball fields and is situation on the same side of the highway as Ingram Tom Moore High School. In fact, it is on the other side of the school’s entrance drive.
Guaranteed to be highly visible there, the site would solve two key issues impacting the current rental building. As discussed by Pct. 4 JP Ragsdale, there are 2 key problems with the current facility: visibility and parking. “It’s very hard to find. There’s not good signage. It’s in, kind of, an odd place. Some people go out there and they can’t find it,” Templeton said. “And, there are only 4 parking spots” which leads to problems with having to borrow parking from adjacent businesses and an inability to accommodate things like elections.
“We don’t have the ability to do voting here,” Judge Ragsdale said. The people who work in the structure have been resilient and are not complaining, he added, but the site simply “doesn’t have the parking. And, security-wise, it is lacking.”
Starting over with a new annex, about the same footprint of 6,000 square feet but in a much more user-friendly design, would boost activity. “We feel it would actually be used more…much more, were it to be a little more visible and usable,” Templeton said.
“There are a lot of people out in West Kerr that just don’t want to come all the way to the courthouse,” agreed Don Harris, county commissioner for Precinct 4, in which the annex sits. “So, (the annex) is utilized, and they deserve better.”
“We feel like it. We absolutely feel like it,” Templeton said.
“Our recommendation (to the county commissioners’ court) is for this project to move forward with whatever we need to make it happen,” he added.
Other Projects Ahead
The presentation made Monday morning in commissioners’ court is the first in a series in which CIP members will present findings to elected officials on what they have discovered when investigating local needs and project options.
Among their focuses are needed security changes at the Kerr County Courthouse being mandated by the Texas State Legislature, the Hill Country Regional Public Defenders’ Office, Kerr County Animal Services control facility, Hill Country Youth Event Center, accommodations for proper storage of sensitive archives and even opportunities for revenue building by using county holdings, such as the old, 48-bed juvenile detention facility.
