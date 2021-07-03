New Tivy Ag Barn complete

Kerrville ISD officials opened the doors of the new Tivy “Ag Barn” recently and one Tivy student already has two show lambs residing in side-by-side pens.
The old KISD Ag Barn is gone now, leaving more maneuvering and parking space to the east for the students’ and families’ vehicles and trailers.
The new Ag Barn began with a bidding process as of July 14, 2020, and was estimated to cost about $1,530,000 out of the total Bond Package approved by KISD voters in 2018.
The Tivy Ag Barn was designed by Huckabee, Inc., Architects and built by S&P Construction, Inc. The foundation was poured about the end of October 2020. (The old Ag Barn was still up and running then, so students used it through the winter.)
By mid-February 2021, the new one had progressed to roof panels and siding, and interior CMU walls and utility installation.
The finished building offers 9,762 square feet of space, about twice the size of the old barn.
The central feature of the building’s interior is an indoor show ring of about 2,000 square feet, and designed this time to be sunken slightly into the concrete floor.
Herb Borden, bond project manager for Kerrville ISD, said this rectangular show ring is available for use by individual students or groups for small practice shows. And its depression into the floor will help keep the added material (dirt or sawdust or woodchips) corralled and off the adjoining concrete walkways.
The new barn will house up to 60 individual animals, Borden said.
“But there also is room for added panels, and/or added dividers in the swine pens,” he said. “We mostly have lambs, goats, pigs and steers. But we also could house rabbits or chickens.”
The adjustable fencing and gates are set up along the north and south long walls.
And those two long walls are equipped with adjustable roll-up doors, so students can take their animals outdoors for exercise or time in the sun. Or each door can be opened from just a few inches for air circulation, to fully open to move animals through them.
Borden said when the pens inside were put up, with students’ help, they were placed so each one of those roll-up doors could closely serve either or both of two pens inside.
Outside the south wall, contractors prepared a rectangle of ground to be an outside pen, once more fencing sections are added to connect the space safely to the barn.
On this side, the row of pens is being assigned to student owners of pigs. On the opposite side of the large room, the pens are being assigned first to student owners of lambs, goats and steers.
“The sheep and goats are coming in now,” Borden said.
On the north wall adjacent to the indoor pens, there is a like set of roll-up doors. And that side of the building has a wide overhang the length of the pen space inside, plus outdoor pens connected to the inside.
The two lambs currently being housed there have the use of both their inside pens and the outside space, at the choice of the young owner.
Borden said all the water and electrical connections were installed hung from the roofline to keep those utilities off the concrete floor for easier cleaning, and out of future dirt and animal waste on the floor.
The students can connect water hoses in the building or connect electrical cords overhead, instead.
In this largest central space, the east end has storage rooms for those hoses and many other supplies including animal feed; plus a wide overhead door with a concrete entry ramp outside, for backing trailers to the door or inside, to unload or load animals.
“In the open space that’s left, students can shear their sheep or other things.”
The other end of the central room has a dividing wall occupied by boys’ and girls’ restrooms, washing pens and the doorway to the large classroom and smaller office on the west end of the building. The shorter walls of the washing pens allowed room for large windows between the classroom and central barn space, too.
“And we put in a separate room to be a ‘veterinarian’s room’ with a large sink and hot and cold running water, just in case it’s needed.”
While the building is not built with central heating or air conditioning, the main barn area has two very large fans hung from the ceiling, with adjustable speeds for circulating air flow.
Some skylights are inset in the roof to help light the space.
“This new building gives us a lot of flexibility and opportunities for things,” said Borden. “We brought the Tivy kids and their parents out here for a tour, the day the panels for the pens were all set up. They were pretty excited.”
He said each student (and their parents) would have access to the new building on their own schedules, by having the combination to the lock. And contractors paved the driveway from Spur 100 into the property.
At Tivy, two Ag teachers work with the students both in the classroom and for the stock shows they enter. Those teachers are Caitlyn Harris and Cody Callender.
Callender said 15 students participated in livestock shows and Ag Mechanics in 2020-21. The January 2020 show included about 15 Tivy exhibitors; and the 2019 show had about 20 entrants.
At least half their animals were housed at the old Tivy Ag Barn, with a capacity of 12 swine, and 15 sheep and goats.
