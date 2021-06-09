Public invited to SU Trailhead Beer Garden Grand Opening

Schreiner University is planning a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the Schreiner University Trailhead including the highly-anticipated Trailhead Beer Garden on Jun. 12.
This will be a full day of family-friendly fun for the entire community, beginning at 11 a.m. and finish with a live concert on the Bill Muse Stage at the Trailhead Beer Garden at 7 p.m. by the Texicana Mamas.
All the events are free and the public is encouraged to participate. Free parking is also provided on campus. Food trucks will be on-site selling great food, and beverages will be sold at the Trailhead Beer Garden.
The City of Kerrville’s recently completed segment of the Kerrville River Trail will now access Schreiner’s campus and everyone is invited to walk or run the newly-added Schreiner Campus Trail, which goes all the way around the beautiful campus.
Guests will enjoy all the new amenities the Schreiner University Trailhead has to offer. Open games going on throughout the day will include Sand Volleyball, Corn Hole, Disc Golf, Dominos, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four.
Competition games will include Sand Volleyball, Corn Hole and Disc Golf. Sign up for the competition games will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Trailhead Beer Garden. An awards ceremony for winning teams will take place at 5 p.m. Contact Colby McCoy at 792-7412 or cmccoy@schreiner.edu for more information.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public and take place at 6 p.m. with members of Schreiner University and the City of Kerrville. At 7 p.m. the outdoor stage will light up with a free concert by the Texicana Mamas.
The Texicana Mamas bring an expansive variety of musical influences which include folk, conjunto, Americana, flamenco, country, Tex-Mex, rock ‘n’ roll, the Texas singer-songwriter tradition, Lone Star country-rock, and the mariachi, corrido, and norteño traditions of the border. Debuting at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café in the fall of 2018, The Texicana Mamas have made special appearances at The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington D.C., Latinapalooza showcase at last year’s South By Southwest music festival, and have other dates in the pipeline. Although the three women came to music by different routes, each is governed by a passion for storytelling and cross-cultural musical fusion. The Texicana Mamas are greater than the sum of their parts. But so is the bi-cultural, groove-laden, genre-compounding, powerfully individual, and collectively joyful music that gets made when these three Texas women take the stage.
