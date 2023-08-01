KCSSA awards $47,000 in scholarships

Each year the Kerr County Stock Show Association awards scholarships to high school seniors as well as current collegiate scholars. This year $47,000.00 was given to deserving students.
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2023-24 academic year. The graduating seniors receiving include Kortney Carmouche, Kailey Langbein, Maggie Rector and Jack Werner. The top three candidates are awarded scholarships from outside donors. This year’s Ken and Judy Stoepel Scholarship was awarded to Kaylee Blackledge and the M.L. Chartier-Kraloveitz Scholarship was awarded to Molly Rector and Elizabeth Scales.
Each one of these outstanding young people are proof positive that hard work and dedication pays off. Not only have they all put in many hours preparing various stock show exhibits over the years, they have also been very involved in many community and school activities.
Also receiving scholarships were 13 collegiate applicants currently enrolled in Texas colleges or universities. They are Amelia Balser, Brooke Beeler, Abigail Borden, Bethany Crenwelge, Kylie Fleming, Taylor Henry, Gage Lott, Blake Mills, Greyson Murphy, Ty Schaeferkoeter, Emma Thompson, and Makayla Waiser.
We are proud to commend these students and assist in furthering their higher education. For more information about KCSSA visit our webpage at kerrcountystockshow. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.