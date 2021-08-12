County officials provide COVID-19 update, hear from PRMC

Local COVID-19 numbers have surged and are now at the same level as when things shut via the Texas governor’s order, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Today, Aug. 10, the Texas Department of State Health Services stated on its online dashboard data tracker that the county has 150 active cases, but that figure may be lagging behind the actual cases being reported. Thomas said he has been unable to find out how quickly cases reported from the local level get updated on the state’s website.
“Since July 29, Peterson Regional Medical Center has notified me of 205 additional cases of COVID-19. I don’t know if any of them have been added to the DSHS dashboard yet, but I think it’s a safe bet that the 81 cases the hospital system has notified me about in the last two days are not included in the state’s report,” Thomas said.
As of today, there were 29 people hospitalized in Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19. Yesterday, there were 26, of which 8 people were in the ICU, and 7 of those 8 were on ventilators, according to Peterson Health Chief Nursing Officer Kaeli Dressler, who gave a report Monday to the Kerr County commissioners.
Over the weekend, Peterson Health saw 353 people who sought medical care for COVID-like symptoms. According to Pam Burton, Infection Prevention RN at Peterson Health, 68 of those patients tested positive – a 19% positivity rate.
“We’re spiking, obviously,” Thomas said. “We’ve gone from a hospitalization rate of 2.3% in our region to 15.1%. It shot straight up in just a matter of a few weeks.”
Of the more than 350 people seeking assistance for COVID symptoms over the weekend, 5 had been vaccinated.
Kerr County’s vaccination rate now is an estimated 37% -- a rate too low for herd immunity. “It means a whole lot of people will need to get vaccinated or a whole lot of people are going to get sick,” Thomas said.
“Our staff are really doing their very best to rise to this challenge,” Dressler told officials. “This situation this time is similar to the last wave, but in many ways it is a good deal different.” One such difference is that previous waves peaked at different times in different parts of the state, which allowed for resources to be directed where necessary. This surge, however, is peaking simultaneously throughout the state, Dressler said.
Another big difference? “Last time, we had the extraordinary benefit of nurses and respiratory therapists that were provided by the state. At the peak, we had on the order of 27 or 28 nurses and 4 to 5 respiratory therapists. This time, there are none of those. This time, despite numerous requests from all the hospitals in the region, that is not going to be provided,” she said. A good part of her day now is spent planning with other local nurse leaders to figure out just how they are going to staff adequately in order to care for the higher patient load.
The hospital might have a chance to benefit some from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds held by the county. However, the county is in the process of looking for a grant administrator to oversee its $10 million in grants and so it is not ready to offer any distributions yet.
Funding may not be the only obstacle to solving the overload. Dressler said that agency nurse positions and regular nurse vacancies are “exceedingly difficult to fill” because of the simultaneous demand from all the other hospital systems in the state. Some agency nurses reportedly are requiring pay of up to $150 per hour, which, even if it were possible to pay, may cause a morale issue among the existing regular personnel who are giving it their all during this long-haul disease.
“Something else that weighs on me and the staff at the hospital is knowing that if they, or themselves, their family, their friends or neighbors require healthcare unrelated to COVID, the current COVID numbers impact our ability to adequately, or in a timely manner, care for them,” Dressler said. “We’ve had to be on hospital diversion a number of times in the last two months,” she said. That means the hospital has reached its capacity and is unable to care for the patients who need it locally, so they have to be transported to outside medical care facilities.
Because the peak is happening everywhere at the same time, there are no facilities able to take diverted patients. Hill Country Memorial in Fredericksburg cannot lighten the load for Kerrville, neither can San Antonio hospitals.
Kerr County and all the other 27 counties comprising the Alamo Area Council of Governments Region 6 are “overloaded,” Dressler said. For patients whose bodies, particularly their lungs, are overwhelmed by the coronavirus infection, usually a treatment called ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) is needed. Peterson Regional Medical Center does not have the equipment to perform ECMO and the patients cannot be transferred to overloaded hospitals elsewhere.
The outlook is “grave,” Dressler confirmed. “This is not a hypothetical situation. This is occurring now,” she said.
“This staff has all of this on their hearts and minds continually every day,” Dressler said. “It is exhaustive work. It is very challenging -- emotionally and physically. It is amazing to me that they are holding up as well as they are.”
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly commended the hospital’s employees for their work and told Dressler that they are appreciated. Then, he asked, “What happens when you get overpowered and you cannot treat all the people who are sick?”
“Then we have to employ some previously unimaginable scenarios that, up until this point, have only been hypothetical,” she said. When that point arrives, medical workers will have to face ethical dilemmas that come hand-in-hand with prioritizing patients based on their odds of survivability.
There may be many differences of opinion in the community about COVID-19, the value of vaccines, risk factors and more, Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 3) Jonathan Letz pointed out, “What is a fact for this community is that the hospital has a lot of patients in it and it’s beginning to impact its ability to treat the general public. Their staff has a huge burden right now.”
“And the people need to be aware of that. And people need to do what they think is safe,” Letz added.
“The cold hard truth is: COVID is going to burn through this county and a whole lot of people are going to get sick,” Kelly said. “I’m telling people, ‘Protect your family. Protect yourself. Prepare. Get prepared for this because it is going to be a crisis. And pray.’”
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Aug. 10, 2021
• 150 active cases of COVID-19
• 4,685 recoveries
• 95 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19
Regional Medical Operations Center
(Across AACOG Region 6’s 28 Counties)
• 1,392 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients
• 15.1% hospitalization rate
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Aug. 10, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 40,096 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents
• 22,727 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine
• 19,413 locals who have been “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.)
Kerr County Breakdown of
Vaccinations by Age Division – Aug. 10, 2021
• 12-15 years old – 225 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 5,275 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 5,021 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 6,554 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,334 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 4 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL: 19, 413 people in Kerr County, Texas fully vaccinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.