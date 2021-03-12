Win $10K Visa Gift Card in Rotary raffle

The Rotary Club of Kerrville’s popular Super Ball event will not be possible this year, due to COVID-19, however the fundraising committee has been working diligently to adapt and provide an exciting alternative.
In response, the “Main Event” kicked off last month, with raffle ticket sales featuring a grand prize of a $10,000 Visa Gift Card.
“We have only one fundraiser per year, the proceeds of which provide for more than 15 service projects in our community,” Harris said. “We’ve been blessed in the past and hope that the community will support this effort as well.”
Annually, the Rotary Club of Kerrville awards $25,000 in scholarships to local youth, facilitates water safety training to local third graders before summer break, keeps the food pantry at the Hill Country Veterans Center stocked, provides Christmas dinners for Blue Santa recipient families, hosts quarterly South Texas Blood & Tissue Center blood drives, organizes a first responder award luncheon, recognizes local fifth graders with “Citizenship Awards,” and honors local veterans with two breakfast events per year, in addition to a host of other meaningful projects.
Those purchasing tickets could also will be eligible to win a $1,000 Ashley HomeStore Gift Card, Kamado Joe Ceramic Egg Cooker, and Jill Reno creations of a 9.42 carat Peruvian Opal Hand Forged Sterling Silver Ring or a 29-inch Amazonaite Natural Yellow Agate, 24 carat Vermeil Neckace.
“We began selling raffle tickets last month,” Main Event Co-chair Jeff Harris, said. “The $10,000 Visa Gift Card alone is spectacular, but we’ve added other exciting prizes. Each raffle ticket has a 1 in 600 chance to win. We have only printed 600 tickets.”
Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased from any Rotarian or by calling Harris at (512) 896-9199 or Co-chair Robin Miears at (830) 377-4819.
“It’s important to note that all tickets will be entered for the $10,000 Visa Gift Card, even if that person wins one of the secondary prizes,” Miears said. “We will conduct the drawing live on the club’s Facebook page during our regular meeting on March 31. We will draw the secondary prizes first and then place them back in the hopper for the grand prize drawing, so theoretically, one ticket could win twice.”
Harris and Miears have been working for weeks to organize the event, which will also feature an online auction.
“We plan to have 50 wonderful items on our auction site,” Miears said. “We will go live soon. We encourage citizens to visit the website often, as we will be adding items regularly.”
The online auction website is www.32auctions.com.
Winners of the online auction will also be announced on March 31 during the livestream.
“As soon as it is safe to do so, we will once again invite the community to our Super Ball fundraiser,” Harris said. “It was difficult for us to cancel the in-person event, but we believe it was the right call.”
For more information on the Rotary Club of Kerrville, visit www.kerrvillerotary.org.
