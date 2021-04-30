NDCS DI team takes third in Lone Star Finals

The Notre Dame Catholic School Destination Imagination middle school team, known as the “Nerdy Nuggets,” recently placed third out of 47 other Texas schools, public and private, in the 2021 Lone Star Finals.
This placing earned them an invitation to compete in the DI Global/International competition in July 2021. There are 30 other countries participating.
The team's global challenge is June 8-21. More than 600 Texas schools participated in this year's DI competition, consisting of six categories.
The categories are - Scientific, Engineering, Fine Arts, Technical, Improvisational, and Service Learning. The Nerdy Nuggets are competing in the Fine Arts category, one of the most competitive categories this year amongst all categories.
Originally scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Mo., this year's Globals will instead be virtual and take place during July 2021. The Nerdy Nuggets are the first NDCS DI team in the school's history to earn an invitation to global-level competition.
The NDCS DI teams have won in the regional competitions for the past three years, but came up just short of advancing further. The Nerdy Nuggets consist of Tania Angel, JoJo Arredondo, Brooke Johns, Keagan Johnston, Rachel Keller, Jakob Wyman, and are under the guidance and teaching of Ms. Ellen Kenalty, NDCS' DI Coordinator.
DI is an international creative problem-solving competition for elementary, middle school, and high school students.
DI participants learn the Four C's: creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking. DI has included science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and Core Curriculum components in its critical-thinking and problem-solving challenges for more than two decades.
This year, because legislators and educational leaders are realizing their importance for the future of our youth, DI's focus on STEM and Core Curriculum is more intense than ever.
