County declares 'State of Disaster, reaffirms no confirmed cases locally

Kerr County was officially declared to be in a state of disaster by Judge Rob Kelly, who signed the proclamation this afternoon, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The declaration was made to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that is afflicting Americans nationwide.
“Although we have had no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in our county, we cannot be too premature or prudent in our preparation for the likely event that it will happen here at some point in the not too distant future,” Kelly said.
Kelly noted that at least eight citizens have been tested locally to date.
“This disaster designation does not change our commitment to our citizens. Just the opposite, really. This formal declaration now enables us to adapt even more quickly to rapidly changing conditions and do what is in the best interest of our people,” Kelly said.
“I want to reassure citizens that Kerr County does have an Emergency Management Plan and it details what various stakeholders, like the county, city, Peterson Health, school districts and others are responsible for during certain stages of an emergency. That plan is well thought out and it has been enacted. It is being executed to the letter, and we are as well prepared to handle what comes our way as possible,” Kelly said.
Local emergency authorities and other stakeholders in this public health situation have a standing meeting on Thursdays, to discuss updates and future actions. Kerr County intends to issue updates to the public after each of those meetings through the county’s website, Facebook page and local media, the county judge added.
Judge Kelly’s declaration on Tuesday joins Kerr County with the majority of the state’s 254 counties who have done the same.
Tuesday’s declaration went into immediate effect and its duration is for seven days. The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, which meets every Monday, is expected to keep renewing it for as long as necessary.
As for Kerrville, Mayor Bill Blackburn issued a declaration of disaster on March 16 for the municipality and it remains in effect.
On Friday, March 13, President Donald Trump declared the United States in a state of “national emergency” due to the outbreak, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on that same day declared Texas in a state of disaster due to COVID-19. The governor has since followed that with a few other executive orders addressing the public’s need to social distance, the closing of schools and more.
“All the drastic changes that we’re experiencing in our community and state should tell our citizens that this is a matter to be taken seriously,” Judge Kelly said. “These extreme precautions we’re taking are not overreactions or the result of panic. Just as our president said, it is what we do early on and how well we do it that will give us our best shot at reducing the spread of this terrible virus.”
The judge suggested people receive their news, not from social media or the grapevine, but from credible news sources and bona fide agencies who are operating at the heart of this evolving situation, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor’s office and even the county’s website: co.kerr.tx.us, where there is a special page dedicated to updates on the COVID-19 situation.
“We urge everyone in our county to remain calm and help one another in the weeks or months ahead,” Kelly said. “Please, do not take risks, but do take care of each other. Check on those you know may need a little help. Be a good neighbor.”
“Gov. Abbot said: ‘The state of Texas is strong; our people, resilient.’ I know our Kerr County citizens will pull together, just as I know that our community will be stronger and better when we reach the other side of this,” Kelly said.
