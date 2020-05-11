Long–time ag extension agent retiring to ranch life

Kerr County Agricultural Extension Agent Roy Walston left the local Ag Extension office for the last time as the “boss” last Thursday, to set off to his family ranch and retirement, after 32-plus years guiding young minds into similar work.
He did it with a lot of lead time, but very little fanfare.
He’s been in Kerrville for 16 years.
He said he first told the central offices for the Texas Ag Extension Service last November or December, so they would have time to find and assign a new agent here, before summer.
It was a good plan before the COVID-19 virus hit the United States, and now, he said, there’s a hiring freeze and an uncertain budget.
“This has been planned for a long time,” Walston said. “And now we have a full staff in Kerrville and they’re all working ‘in sync.’ So this is as good a time as any.”
That staff includes Angela Fiedler, Jennifer Smith, Lindsey Forster and Kim Keese.
“If there’s any such thing as ‘down time’ in this business, it’s between the spring and preparing for the livestock show – between that and the summer,” Walston said.
“Now if we could get back to having the Master Gardeners in the office, we’d have more people here to answer questions,” he said.
Walston said during his career in this business, a lot of things have changed.
“I think, at first, I had a Compak computer with a tiny screen. And the process to make slides was cumbersome at best. Now we’ve gone to making Power Point presentations on the computer.”
Walston said his previous appointments to Ag Extension offices included Decatur in Wise County, north of Fort Worth, starting Nov. 1, 1987.
“I was an assistant agent there, doing the same kind of work I’ve been doing here.”
From there, Walston was transferred to Memphis, Texas, to be the main ag agent for two years.
After that, he and his family moved to San Saba and then to Ozona. He said he took the San Saba post to get back to the Hill Country.
“They all had county livestock shows,” Walston said. “But Kerr County is the first one I’ve worked in where it also has a district (multi-county) livestock show.
“I grew up in a 4-H program and I thought I knew what ag agents did. When I started as one myself, I realized I didn’t. But every one of them has been a good training county.”
He said in Memphis, he learned about dry-land cotton from its 80-acre field; and 10,000 acres of irrigated peanuts.
“I’ve been fortunate in resources and agents. We qualified a livestock judging team that went to national competition.”
Along the way, he said the state system did away with the “assistant agent position” and when they did that, they did away with a pool of new agents.
“In San Saba I learned about pecans and small-grain wheat and cow-calf range management. There were producers there and I was willing to learn.
“In Ozona it was all sheep and goats and the 4-H programs. They had and have a very active show and they are still in the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show and their kids are still coming to Kerrville.”
Walston said that was one place he worked with show judging and helped coach five nationally ranked teams.
He said in Decatur he got the new job, a new pickup truck and a new son, all in a matter of days.
Here in Kerrville one of the biggest projects he took on was construction of the Livestock Project Barn, sometimes called the Pole Barn, to provide stalls for livestock that some of the youthful owners cannot keep at home.
“This is the second one I built, and I really wasn’t ready to do another one. But in 2007, I knew of a guy willing to pay for it. And then we lost our donor in the recession,” Walston said.
But they built it despite that setback.
Walston recounted the fundraising from the local Wild Game Dinners with its sponsors, plus the Lions Club and 4-H.
“I don’t know of another county that takes on something that huge and makes that kind of money, along with our strong staff and parent volunteers. Last year and for several years, they made about $50,000.”
He said those funds send county kids to 4-H Leadership camps and judging trips and national trips.
“We took some of that money, and now we have a Kerr County 4-H Foundation, a nonprofit to help fund local 4-H programs. The money is invested with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country,” he said.
If people want to know more about the foundation, they can call the local Ag Extension office for information.
Walston began in Kerr County by using his personal pickup truck, before the county agreed to provide him one for his job. He’s put about 20,000 miles per year on them, in his work.
“It’s been a lot of fun, with a lot of good families to work with. I don’t think we would have changed it,” Walston said. “I’m glad I stayed with what I did, to help people and work with kids. And we’ve got some really neat people here including the Master Gardeners. They’re a melting pot of backgrounds but all intelligent.”
Retirement
Walston and his wife Serena have one son, Raymond Roy II, who goes by “Dub;” and one daughter who is a teacher in Fredericksburg.
The two children both served in the U.S. Navy, he said, as a way to future education money at the time. His son is now a medical doctor working in Charleston, S.C.
Walston said his son attended Texas A&M University, including the medical school there; and was in Singing Cadets while in TAMU.
His son told them recently he’d be moving to Dartmouth in Lebanon, N.H., to serve his medical residency.
Asked how his various posts affected his family and the children’s schooling, Walston said they spent enough time in San Saba for his children to complete most of public school. And while Walston has been in the Kerrville office since 2003, their children attended Harper Schools.
When he cleaned his office at the Kerrville office, he took with him the old rolltop desk he “inherited” from a former staff member, plus the more traditional desk that also is his own.
Walston said he’s mostly going back to the ranch where he started, the “family place” north of the James River in Mason County; and he will still be living in the Hill Country.
The family also owns two other properties; and he has been putting together a Walston Ranch beef business.
“We’ve established a website and will sell boxes, quarters, halves or whole beef.”
