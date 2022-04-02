Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
-----
The lifeline in almost every emergency in Kerrville begins with a 9-1-1 call to the Kerrville Police Department dispatch center, where caring and trained individuals will coordinate the help needed in both medical emergencies or when a law enforcement officer is requested.
KPD dispatchers are on duty 24 hours per day assisting citizens, but as the department has grown, technology has evolved and building has aged, regular challenges have emerged.
Once a bus station, the City of Kerrville purchased the building in 1994 and converted it for use by the KPD.
In the early days, the space was adequate, but as the department has grown, and as has been reported previously, all departments struggle for space, including the dispatch center.
“That space was not designed for a dispatch call center,” Frank Galvan, communications manager, said. “You have four (dispatch operator) consoles in there and three are actually working stations. So, when you have three dispatchers working at one time, it’s difficult.”
Galvan said that each station should be separate from each other, with barriers and proper acoustics to allow the dispatcher to hear only the person on the 9-1-1 call or the first responder they are communicating with.
“When we have multiple calls, we are talking over each other and that makes it difficult for everyone,” Galvan said. “That’s the same with incoming radio traffic. There’s a lot going on in dispatch and in a perfect world, each station would be independent of the others.”
Galvan said his department is training new hires to serve in the dispatch center, but is currently shorthanded.
“We would like to have all four working stations at one time,” Galvan said. “Right now, we are only working with three. Everyone is just too close together and there is no room to spread them out any more.”
Lt. Mary Krebs explained that with no separation or barriers, one side of the room is trying to hear and talk over radios and their partner’s voice from the other side of the room.
“Today, we have two stations up currently, one side is anwering all police calls and the other is answering fire and EMS calls,” Krebs said. “You can see that while one is communicating via radio, the other is struggling to hear, so she speaks louder.”
The sound issues were evident in sitting inside the KPD communications dispatch center.
“There’s a lot of sounds, tones, voices, officers talking and dispatchers talking and EMS and fire talking and they all have to talk over each other,” Krebs said. “There’s just not enough room to separate that to be able to have each of them focusing only with what they are working with. When we have our third person working, that’s just another person talking in this small space.”
For reference, a dispatcher’s job is not only to answer 9-1-1 calls, they also perform a host of other duties simultaneously. They are contacting police, fire or EMS via radio, relaying information, monitoring the location of each first responder they are working with, and keeping track of all of the activity at the same time.
“It’s a big responsibililty for each dispatcher,” Krebs said. “They are not only serving the citizen caller, but the officer, firefighter or EMS crew they are working with.”
Galvan said equipment exists that could be purchased to assist with the sound issues, however, there is not enough room and the technology is more advanced than the capability the current facility offers.
Krebs said she just returned from observing another department’s dispatch center.
“They have 10 dispatchers in there and it was quiet,” Krebs said. “But they have state-of-the art, updated technology. Their phones, as well as their radios, are all hooked up with a headset, so they can hear and talk everything through their headset.”
Galvan described the headsets as noise-canceling.
“Unfortunately, we can’t just go out buy these new headsets, because they are not compatible with our equipment,” Galvan said. “Regardless, we make it work.”
In fact, for nearly 20 years, KPD has upgraded what they could and patched where they could to keep the dispatch center running.
While the logistics inside the dispatch center are challenging, the technology is literally failing in many areas, including the need for more power outlets to power the needed technology.
“The fire marshal came over and we just can’t put any more outlets in and we can’t piggy back any more of the power sources than we have already,” Krebs said.
Then she walked over to an open-door closet.
“This is our server room. We have to keep the door open, because it just gets too hot and shuts down the entire system,” Krebs said. “This door stays open and we have to keep a fan running in there. We find ways to make it work, but we are running out of options in some areas.”
The majority of all KPD technology resides inside the dispatch center, which has grown and requires more equipment, more power lines and more space.
Unfortunately, the infrastructure of the building has not been accommodating. Upon inspection, you see power source wires everywhere that are exposed and overloaded.
While maybe not aesthetically pleasing, the biggest problem with the wires is the fact that the building roof leaks, as do the windows.
“Water inside this room is just not good,” Krebs said.
And they see their share of water.
“We discovered water coming in through these old window seals,” Krebs said. “As you can see, our equipment is right along the wall with those leaky windows. We have had them caulked, but that’s not a permanent fix.”
KPD houses the Kerr Emergency 9-1-1 Network equipment as well. Mark Del Toro, executive director, said he has real concerns.
“The biggest issue for me is electrical here. The electrical system is so overloaded and under-powered,” Del Toro said. “We’re tapped out of space and electrical. To keep the equipment running 24/7 to allow them to answer 9-1-1 calls, there’s a lot of juice going in that back room.”
As with the rest of the building, the 9-1-1 server room also experiences water leaks from the roof and Krebs said they have had to move equipment away from where the known leaks are coming in. There is visible water damage to the floor where they discovered a leak and moved equipment.
“Basically, every time it rains, we have to inspect this area and clean up any water and its not always in the same place,” Krebs said. “And, as you can see, this room is just not big enough for all of this equipment.”
While working within these challenges could cause stress for some, Krebs and Galvan appear to have a “get the job done” mentality to work around the issues and have found ways to be creative.
“Like I said, the roof constantly leaks when it rains. One of those leaks is inside the only bathroom in the dispatch center,” Krebs said. “So we installed PVC pipe to catch the water and placed it right over the sink so the water will just go there, instead of on the floor.”
It works really well, unless you happen to be washing your hands.
“Sometimes you’re standing there washing your hands and the water lands right on your head,” Galvan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.