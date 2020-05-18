P2K, Cailloux box office opens tomorrow, new shows announced

Playhouse 2000, managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, are announcing the first steps toward the time they will once again welcome audiences into the VK Garage and Cailloux theaters.
The Cailloux Box Office will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, and be open for walk-up and telephone business on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
"Josie Reyes has been handling Box Office duties at the City Center since it was the Municipal Auditorium" said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "She's been absolutely itching to bet back in the window and on the phone to help people enjoy all that we can offer."
When the Box Office re-opens, the public will notice some changes, including seating restrictions, a couple of new performance dates, and a complete re-vamp of the center's internet presence.
"For now, we're following the guidelines for 'Social Distancing' of the audience" Brown says. "We've set aside pairs of seats that are at least six feet removed from all other seats, so that people can purchase tickets on-line with confidence. Parties of more than two should call the Box Office so that their order can be handled in person."
The spaces are not yet open, however; there have been some schedule changes at the center. "It looks right now like our stages will be empty again in June, but we're looking forward to a couple of events in July that will let us cautiously re-open" Brown said.
The first event in the re-opened City Center is the Playhouse 2000 production of Paul Slade Smith's stage comedy "The Outsider," running in the VK Garage Theater from July 10-26, with a maximum General Admission audience of about 30 guests.
Next up will be the concert by 80's tribute rockers "MixTape" in The Cailloux Theater. Originally scheduled for June 13, that concert is now set for July 11 at 7:30 p.m.. One week later, P2K will present "Bobby Flores and The Yellow Rose Band" in The Cailloux Theater on July 18 at 7:30 p.m., as planned.
There will be a maximum of about 200 tickets available for both of those concerts, to allow for appropriate distance between audience members.
The long-awaited revival of the Playhouse 2000 production of "Little Shop of Horrors" has been set to run Aug. 7-22. Once again, seating will be limited to 200.
"Before we can even think about safely seating an audience, we have to find a way to safely prepare the shows they'll be seeing," Brown says. "It's pretty tough to get ready to perform and maintain safety for the performers. We're doing everything we can to live up to our responsibilities to our artists."
"And, of course, we're keeping our eyes on the news in case things change. Ticket buyers should feel confident that we'll make them whole if more changes are needed, with refunds and exchanges wherever necessary."
The re-opening of the Box Office will be partnered with the launch of a brand new web site for the City Center, at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com<http://www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com>. The new site will provide an overview of everything available at the performing arts complex, including tickets to all events in both theaters, information on volunteering with Playhouse 2000, and convenient ways to connect with the center.
"We've had a new web presence in the works for several months" Brown says. "We think this new landing page, along with re-designs of our information and ticketing pages, will make it easier for everyone to keep up with the City Center as we get back to work."
"Like everyone around us, we're just doing what we can to stay positive and productive." Brown adds. "Given the state of things, we think that our re-opening plan balances safety concerns with everyone's need for something that feels normal."
"We're hopeful that things will continue to improve so that these small steps will lead to bigger ones, and eventually we can get back to doing what we do - which is giving our community a chance to enjoy live events together."
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2k, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
