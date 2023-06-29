For the kids

Giving praise to his staff and congregants, Calvary Temple Church Pastor Del Way was emotional as he looked out over more than 700 children and 300 volunteers enjoying the final day of Vacation Bible School last week, in a sea of water slides and carnival rides.
“At a meeting of our church leaders to finalize VBS plans, I told them I had been thinking about how we started this church with 12 people under an oak tree,” Way said. “And I look at what is going on now, with all these volunteers … it’s just unbelievable.”
This was the 15th year for VBS at Calvary Temple and each year it has grown in participation and activities exponentially.
“We spend the first four days, Monday through Thursday, teaching the kids and hosting various activities,” Pastor Del Way said. “They learn dances, we have crafting events and we teach them Bible stories.”
Way said, “All of the VBS activities are geared toward introducing and re-introducing children to Jesus. On the fourth day, we have a worship service for all of the kids. We invite children down who want to declare Jesus as Lord of their lives.”
The final day, Way said, is “Water Day.”
Water Day requires detailed planning and precise execution, led by Jennifer Waliky, CTC event coordinator. The parking lot is transformed into an expansive water park, complete with water slides appropriate for all ages.
“It operates like a well-oiled machine,” Way said. “The Water Team executes the plans with precision and tremendous effort.”
Way said the church purchases water from the City of Kerrville for the event, which is transported via a large “oil field” pipe to a tank on the church property to provide the needed water for the rides.
“We had an electrician come in years ago to provide power to service the blowers on the water slides,” Way said. “The Water Team works like cogs and gears inside a machine to get this done and it all works perfectly.”
Just to be sure everything is working smooth, Way said all the water rides are tested the night before.
“All the water rides are set up on Thursday night and tested, to make sure everything is ready for Friday morning,” Way said. “This year, we added two extra spinning rides.”
Way said the cost of the event exceeds $60,000, but he wants to provide the service at no cost to local children and their families.
“It’s the people in our church that give to support this,” Way said. “Literally people who watch us online from New York and Alabama donate to help us be able to offer this event to our kids.”
Cost, however, is not important to Way. He said his goal is to make an impact on local youth.
“It’s worth every penny,” Way said. “That’s one of the reasons God called me to Kerrville was to serve kids. Everything was really geared toward adults and I felt we needed to provide a place for kids.”
In the end, Way said he hopes every child who attended last week’s Vacation Bible School at Calvary Temple Church carries a fond memory with them into the future.
“My goal is for kids who attend our Vacation Bible School to remember God and VBS as being a very positive thing in their lives,” Way said. “We have had so many testimonies from these kids. It breaks my heart when I hear what some of these kids are going through and this gives them a little moment away from all of that. It’s worth every cent. If I had to double it, I would find a way to raise the money.”
While overwhelmed by the response of the community, his donors and adult volunteers, Way said he is extremely proud of how many local teenagers signed up to serve as volunteers for the CTC VBS program.
“You hear negative things about teenagers, but that is not what I see. I see kind, caring, loving kids that are enjoying spending their time with these younger kids,” Way said. “I’ve been pastoring 37 years here. Every year, I am completely blown away and humbled.”
