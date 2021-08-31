Juniper Village staff, residents offer appreciation to Cailloux Foundation

Juniper Village at Guadalupe Riverfront, an active indepent living, assisted living, and skilled care community, acknowledges the generosity of the Cailloux Foundation for their longstanding donation of countless pizza pies for residents and staff.
Every other Thursday for the past three years the Cailloux Foundation has brought a smile to its Juniper Village neighbors across the road by ensuring pizza dinner delivery of pizza dinner for all.
The Cailloux family name is well-known in Kerrville and throughout the Texas Hill Country.
The Cailloux Foundation was established in 1994 by Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux, with a mission to perpetuate their philanthropic vision and their dedication to supporting civic and community service, cultural, educational, health and rehabilitation organizations.
Throughout the years, their generosity has helped fund a new humane society facility, build a new business school and activity center at Schreiner University, and to remodel the Kerrville Municipal Auditorium.
The foundation also helped fund the Humane Society of the United States, the new Gladney Center for Adoption in Fort Worth and genetic cancer research at M.D. Anderson in Houston.
“The Cailloux Foundation’s continued generosity of donating pizza brings a sense of community engagement for our residents, which we greatly appreciate,” said Alyson Mitchell, director, Juniper Village at Guadalupe Riverfront. “Juniper is deeply committed to achieving community connection for our residents and with those in our local community.”
Juniper Village at Guadalupe Riverfront is located in the heart of beautiful Texas Hill Country in Kerrville.
The elegant plantation-style campus features covered patios, multiple courtyards, walking areas and spectacular views of the Guadalupe River. They provide active senior living, assisted living and skilled care.
The skilled care neighborhood provides short-term rehabilitation and long-term care, both for their residents and the wider Kerrville community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.