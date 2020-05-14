Doyle Center plans for renovation, service expansion

With a small piece of the Doyle Center’s planned renovations complete in the new Health Clinic exam room, plans are moving forward for more upgrades in the neighborhood community center.
Medical
Using the organization’s fairly new BUILD Grant, Robyn Pipkin has joined the staff part-time as a family nurse practitioner in family medicine. She also is certified as an emergency nurse.
She is one of two proposed medical personnel, assigned through Peterson Health, who will be working with neighborhood patients who come to the newly refurbished and furnished one-room health clinic inside the Doyle Center building.
To make an appointment at the health clinic at Doyle, call 258-7900.
Transportation
With the continuing partnership with Kerr Konnect based in Kerrville, the new staff and volunteers are offering rides to various destinations for the neighborhood residents, including doctor’s offices and other sites.
They’ve had access to a borrowed vehicle and have at least one driver on the small staff.
Now, the week of May 11-15 they also took delivery of a vehicle that will belong to the Hope for Health program to continue that service.
Other services
The planned renovations include creating a larger, more functional kitchen and pantry area.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, and for the aid of city residents, Doyle staff and volunteers are working from a canopy and tables set up on the east parking lot to distribute free sack lunches, other food items as available, and any information or registration for services that people ask about.
The staff and volunteers also are delivering other meals to Doyle neighborhood residents who are homebound.
Fundraising
Katie Givens is “Project Manager” for Hope for Health at the Doyle Center with an office in the building and so far semi-regular hours.
She said the total renovation budget for the former school building (that dates back to the 1930s) is $1,129,744, based on board discussions.
To date, they have raised:
• $200,000 from the local Peterson Foundation;
• $200,000 from the Stevens Foundation;
• $500,000 from an Economic Improvement Corporation grant through the City of Kerrville;
• $95,000 from the BUILD Health Challenge, to be used by spring of 2022, but with a possible renewal.
Given said they also have received notification of a “challenge grant” of $50,000 from the Mabee Foundation.
“We have to raise an additional $170,000 by April 2021 to meet the challenge,” Givens said.
She will continue to write more grant applications, and to help raise that added amount to meet the challenge grant.
The Doyle Center staff and volunteers also have received other continuing donations, including $1,200 from the Kerrville Morning Rotary Club recently.
Lois Shaw, Doyle Community Center facility manager, and Clifton Fifer Jr., community outreach coordinator accepted that donation on behalf of the center.
Givens can be contacted by email at hfh.katieg@newhopecounselingtx.org; or by phone at 377-8035. The Doyle Center is located at 110 W. Barnett St.
‘BUILD Health Challenge Award’
In partnership as “The Hope for Health Collaborative,” $250,000 in funding and resources was received to support the work of seven cooperating entities, including New Hope, Peterson Health, Texas Department of State - Region 8, Barnett Chapel and Glory Community Garden, City of Kerrville, and the Doyle Community Center.
Together with the seven added community partners; the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Schreiner University, the Raphael Free Clinic, Peterson Community Clinic, Families and Literacy, Kerr Konnect, and Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley, they are working on the revitalization of the Doyle neighborhood.
A required match in the community is being provided by Peterson Health in the form of clinic services, screenings, health education, and other “in-kind” services for the Doyle community.
Job opportunities
Part of the grant money goes to job opportunities for up to four fulltime positions. The board was seeking job applicants for four fulltime jobs, specifically from Doyle area residents, to serve Doyle residents.
The four jobs were described as a “project manager” who will office at the Doyle Center for administrative and/or supervisory duties; a “navigator” who also will office at the Doyle Center to perform a variety of health-related duties; a “community healthcare worker” who will office at the Doyle Center with the navigator, with the willingness and ability to conduct door to door health surveys; and a “driver” to transport Doyle residents to Kerrville area resources as needed, scheduled through Kerr Konnect.
The job announcements have been made to residents in the Doyle area at group activities, and applications distributed.
Planned renovations
The Doyle Community Center, Inc., has developed a plan to renovate this facility. This renovation will create a more secure, efficient and functional building in which to provide services, particularly those contemplated through a national grant for deploying the “Build Health” program.
The renovations include, in two phases, first about $338,450 for new ceiling and insulation, water lines, complete HVAC, wet-pipe fire-sprinkler system, electrical service above ceiling, and kitchen and dining area.
Phase Two for about $497,530 would include selective interior demolition; new main entrance, wiring, lighting, electrical, flooring finishes and paint and grease traps; and remodeled restrooms.
The city’s EIC approved last March an amended amount of $500,000 to include architectural services and use of portable buildings during renovation.
Overall funding includes donated time and expertise from Peter Lewis, architect.
Doyle programs may include, but are not limited to, after-school and summer kids’ club; community gatherings such as Blue Santa; adult educational programs such as GED tutoring, and evening family programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.