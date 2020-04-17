Virtual Learning path for KISD during virus pandemic

Virtual learning started for Kerrville Independent School District students on March 30.
“We’re used to seeing kids, and hugging on teachers every day; and this has been a struggle,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said.
He said a cadre of folks began the “phase 1” planning for learning from home, about three weeks before March’s official Spring Break, including Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Heather Engstrom and teachers, creating resources for parents by grade levels and content.
Phase 2 started about two weeks before Spring Break and by March 9 they had concepts for “how-to videos” and started on the “Seesaw” and “Office365” platforms.
“We also had reorganized our Technology Department and the ‘instructional technology specialists’ provided the initial tech support; and then support service and coaching to teachers,” Foust said.
“They did videos for professional learning and met with teachers the week of March 23, under our Coordinator of Professional Learning, Andrea Dickson,” he said.
Foust said Engstrom and “a bunch of teachers across the district” worked with the Technology Department; and principals were talking to teachers about this during Spring Break.
Teacher training happened March 26-27 by virtual meetings on campuses.
“Let me just say, I cannot praise the teachers and staff enough for building this content for our kids, and the shared content by grade level,” Foust said. “All this went live on March 30.”
Asked about technology equipment for the students, Foust said they had a leadership meeting on March 10, and then sent surveys home to students at all grade levels and their families, asking about their internet availability, computers and cell phones. They asked for responses by the following day.
Foust said the Office365 suite “has a plethora of applications” including specific classroom applications. And it includes a parent/student “how-to” for high-quality support.
Foust said many questions from parents and students led to a virtual help desk.
The lesson plans
Foust said the resulting virtual lessons are flexible about when, where and how the students “attend.”
“We recognize people are still going to work; and there may be a limited number of devices available to the students. But we set the amount of targeted time they are expected to work, by grade level.”
He said for the upper grade levels, the students’ even-numbered classes are “held” two days per week, and their odd-numbered classes two other days. Fridays are for extra help. They are expected to work three and a half hours on the assignments. “Each grade level has time expectations,” Foust said.
He said they know for some this is parents at home with the kids at the diningroom table with their dog.
“It’s a challenge. We know it is not optimum or preferred. But it’s a way to get as much done as possible,” Foust said. “But let me repeat, there is no substitute for students and teachers in face-to-face interaction and learning.”
He said teachers are setting up office hours online; and recording lessons and posting them online.
“We are moving in the direction of live interaction,” Foust said.
He said the homework for elementary students on Seesaw can be done and recorded by each student. For the upper grades, students can take pictures of an assignment when finished and send it in, or video it. Teachers receive and return submitted work.
He said “progress monitoring” for assignments may or may not have a traditional “grade” marked on them.
“I’m grateful that parents are very patient with this process. It’s been incredible; and we can assure them the resources are available. If nothing else comes of this, parents will have a deeper appreciation of the feats the teachers pull off every day for the kids. They will have more respect, even more than before, on the other side of this, as a positive after-effect,” Foust said.
Foust said he personally has observed children’s elementary and upper grade-level video lessons so far.
‘Virtual KISD’
On the new “Virtual KISD – A Guide for Parents” website, information for parents and students includes the basic points that teachers keep on teaching; instruction focuses on essentials; learning experiences include online and offline; there are flexible learning schedules; and district staff and administrators provide ongoing communi- cation.
“Technology support for parents and students” under frequently asked questions says for help regarding passwords to instruction materials, parents should contact their student’s school office.
For questions about Seesaw and Office 365 platforms, parents should email their student’s teacher.
Upperclassmen are expected to continue to learn and acquire the necessary skills outlined in KISD’s “Profile of a Graduate.”
The FAQ list says about grading, the district maintains high expectations for all students; and teachers are providing feedback to students via the virtual learning platforms, apps and phone calls. Submitted work by students is required.
This website says, “Although our buildings are closed, administrators, counselors and teachers are available to help parents and students. Teachers will maintain conference periods for live communi- cation through Zoom; and counselors and principals are available for phone or virtual conferences.”
At this time, KISD has cancelled all on-campus classes indefinitely, while the administration continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.
No students are being marked absent, but teachers are keeping records via work turned in, to track students’ active participation online.
There is a two-page information section for Junior and Senior students from Tivy High School, to answer questions about Senior Prom and Graduation 2020 (they’re still on schedule at this time but changes may be made); transcripts, scholarship applications, correspondence courses and credit-by-examination, STAAR EOC assessment, the SAT/ACT/AP tests, and getting help from counselors.
Visit www.kerrvilleisd.net and click on the “Virtual KISD” link for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.