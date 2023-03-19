Kelly leads study of IH-10 corridor issues

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will chair the local committee established to complete a section of the Interstate 10 Texas Corridor Study for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Joining Kelly on the local committee are Brad Barnett from the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Gil Salinas representing the Kerr Economic Development Corporation and Mike Hornes, Assistant Kerrville City Manager.
Interstate 10 stretches 2,400 miles across the southern U.S. from California Hwy 1 in Santa Monica, California to Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 880 miles of the interstate making up the IH-10 Texas Corridor Study will be done in three segments. More than one-third of the total distance of the cross-country interstate is in Texas. Included in the Texas Corridor are 25 counties and 60 adjacent cities, 2,114 bridges, 66 highway connections, 11 military installations, international border crossings, five state parks and the access to two national parks.
The East Segment is designated from Orange County on the border with Louisiana to Gonzales County. The West Segment goes from Pecos County to El Paso County on the border with New Mexico.
The Central Segment includes the interstate route from Guadalupe County (Seguin) to Crockett County (Ozona) and includes Kerrville and Kerr County. It covers a total of eight counties and 307 miles of the highway across Texas.
“There will be a live meeting in San Antonio on May 5 with people from all over the state,” Kelly said.
The key considerations in the study will include mobility and congestion, safety, connectivity, operations and maintenance, asset preservations, truck parking and several other issues along the highway.
“The study involves stakeholder engagement from county officials, city officials, councils of government, military and federal agencies, chambers of commerce, advocacy groups and businesses along the route of the interstate. The Central Working Group consists of about 70 individuals,” Kelly said.
The background information for the study furnished by TxDot predicts a 62 percent increase in the state’s population by 2050 and a 76 percent increase in population for the Central Corridor which includes Kerr County. The data notes that 33 percent of all Texans live in counties along IH-10.
The increase in economic impact over the next 27 years is predicted to be 138 percent in the state total and an increase of 70 percent in the Central Corridor. Employment is predicted to increase 121 percent in the state over the period and 59 percent in the corridor.
Gross Domestic Product is predicted to increase almost 99 percent statewide and the corridor’s increase is predicted to be almost 118 percent. International cross-border trade is predicted to be $175 billion annually by 2050.
“The study is to identify specific gaps along IH-10, “hot spots” and congestion, connecting parallel roadways, ramp and bridge improvements, frontage road upgrades, drainage improvements, and other infrastructure needs in the state in the future,” Kelly added.
Other items to be identified in the study include a number of technology and communication improvements such as continuous broadband availability, dynamic message signs, expanding and upgrading truck parking areas, improving signage along the road, and a variety of other upgrade possibilities.
Kelly is currently the vice-chairman of the Alamo Area Council of Government’s board of directors and will become the chairman of the board next year.
“During my career I have worked in Beaumont, Houston, San Antonio, Kerrville and El Paso and my wife is from Jacksonville, Fla., so we know Interstate 10,” Kelly said.
He was actually selected to chair the local committee by TxDot.
“The TxDot chairman is Bruce Bugg, a lawyer and banker who is president of the board of Hill Country State Bank. I hired him right out of law school to work in my firm in San Antonio, so we have been good friends for 40-plus years. I started chuckling when I figured out how I ended up here,” Kelly added.
