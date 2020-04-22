SU Computer Data Center aiding global COVID-19 fight

Schreiner University has joined researchers from across the globe in fighting COVID-19 by lending available computer processor cycles from its main server cluster on campus to the “Folding@home” project.
Folding@ home is a project focusing on disease research that “crowd-sources” computer power to simulate protein folds being studied in labs.
The Folding@home software allows anyone to share their unused computer power with the project, labs and researchers that are involved with finding a cure for COVID-19, This combined effort has allowed the project to be more powerful than the world’s top seven supercomputers combined.
SU is using computer cycles that would normally support students, faculty and staff who would usually be on campus this time of year. The SU Technology Department recently increased their server computing capacity to support a new telephone system on campus, one which is not currently seeing as much use. given the departure of students from campus, and no classes there; and the global situation.
“The Folding@home project is a great opportunity to leverage unutilized processing power from our Data Center, and deliver that power to the many researchers engaged in the rush to find a cure for COVID-19,” said Rex Quick, assistant vice president of Information Technology Services and chief information officer.
“We are IT professionals and not epidemiologists nor have medical backgrounds. We are lending enterprise grade computational resources to researchers, while many of the Folding@home volunteers are individuals on a home computer. This combined work has formed the world’s fastest supercomputer,” Quick said.
“I thank my talented staff, especially Jacob Wellnitz, a systems administrator; and Cody Bates, network engineer, and for the idea and implementation, and grateful for the support of campus administration for allowing us to lend resources towards the fight against COVID-19,” Quick said.
SU has already participated in one project (ID 14373) titled “FEP screening of protease inhibitors in complex (MS0331 1-2264 RL)”
“This research may help in identifying treatments or drugs to treat the virus,” he said.
“Some projects this research is focused on are trying to find spots in the protein chains that are ‘drug-able,’ that is, locations on the virus where a drug can be used to either slow or interrupt the virus replicating or attaching to human cells,” according to the Folding@home project website.
“Some Schreiner Technology staff have been familiar with the project for a long time,” Quick said. “The main difference here is that, instead of using consumer grade equipment (a home computer, for example), Schreiner University is dedicating some of its enterprise grade data center capacity.
“This means that the mathematical problems can be solved much faster. This also has the added advantage of a lack of interruptions, since Schreiner’s servers operate 24/7 excluding maintenance windows. This means that unlike a desktop or laptop in someone’s home, which may be powered down at night, Schreiner’s equipment runs constantly,” Quick said.
He said the servers run all the time anyway, to run systems such as campus phones and security cameras.
This new project is not costing SU anything beyond normal electric bills. It is not “electrical power” they are sending; it is “computational power,” he said.
“When a computer is turned on, the processor (brain of the computer) is always running. This means that the processor is always waiting for work to do when idle. We are simply giving the ‘brain’ work to do instead of the processor sitting idle.
“The ‘main server cluster’ means Schreiner maintains a group of servers (bigger computers) that provide all the university on-campus computing. These servers operate as a team, spreading the work out amongst themselves as equitably as possible.
“Normally these servers would be handling tasks like storing documents for employees to edit, or running the phone system, even making sure Schreiner’s campus store can track inventory,” Quick said.
“The beautiful thing about ‘Folding@home’ is that all the work is done in a distributed manner. Schreiner’s systems download ‘work units’ from servers on the internet the F@h project has set up, run calculations based on that information, and then upload the completed calculations to a ‘dropbox’ where the researchers gather it and perform their analysis,” he said.
He said Folding@home is a global effort involving many different people, companies and nonprofits.
He said to think of it like a way to build a supercomputer that spans the entire world. All the “work units” are set up by labs that are working on treatments and/or cures. SU and all the other sites help do the “labor” for testing.
Folding@home also is described as a distributed computing project for simulating protein dynamics, including the process of “protein folding” and the movements of proteins implicated in a variety of diseases including COVID-19, according to the project homesite.
Research on the project website included this word description of the COVID-19 virus itself, that much-pictured ball-shape with all the “hook-y” projections standing out around it. A coronavirus has a “capsid” covering, a single-strand RNA gene, it says; and is composed of a membrane, an envelope and the spike protein.” And it says, “It contains a deeply buried protein inside the capsule that is responsible for ‘viral replication’.”
This project, that gets inside to affect that, is now based at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, and under directorship of three doctors whose labs (the “primary drivers”) are at multiple institutions.
But Quick’s contribution through SU’s computer system is “a hardware thing,” he said.
“I taught for about six years at SU, mostly interdisciplinary courses, mostly for the Honors Program and Freshmen Seminar. For the last four years I have been an administrator,” Quick said.
“As staff, I oversee the division of Information Technology Services which contains Schreiner Technology, Logan Library, and the Center of Print and Digital Production.”
