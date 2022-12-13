Peterson Health offers tips to manage flu, COVID-19

As Winter approaches and time spent in close proximity to others increases, the spread of respiratory illnesses is on the rise, prompting Peterson Health to offer the following ways to avoid and manage influenza and COVID-19.
Staying vigilant with precautions, such as washing your hands often and avoiding others who are ill, can reduce the risk and spread of illness within your family and the community. Understanding the difference between influenza and COVID-19 is an important part of symptom management and knowing when to seek medical care.
Influenza “Flu” and COVID-19 are highly contagious respiratory illnesses with very similar symptoms that include fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion/runny nose, nausea/vomiting, and/or diarrhea. COVID-19 has a specific symptom of loss of taste or smell.
Individuals who may be at higher risk for influenza and COVID-19 include pregnant women, elderly (65 or older), and those with health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart/lung disease, and low immunity issues. Children less than the age of 5 (especially less than 2 years old) may have higher risks with flu.
There are tests to determine if you have the flu, but unfortunately these tests may show negative results when you really do have the flu.
Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests are available at local pharmacies and can usually identify the illness once symptoms are present.
Most individuals recover from influenza and COVID-19 without treatment or complications.
There are antiviral medications for the flu, however this medication must be given within 48 hours of symptom development. Not every person with influenza qualifies for antiviral medications. These medications are usually prioritized for individuals with higher risks.
There are COVID-19 treatments but these also have limitations and qualifications for receiving treatment.
How to protect yourself from
influenza and COVID-19
• Get your COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters and yearly flu vaccination, especially if you are at high risk of complications;
• Stay away from people you know are ill;
• Wash your hands thoroughly and clean home surfaces frequently, especially if someone in your home is ill.
What should you do for mild to moderate symptoms?
• Stay home for five days and until you are fever-free for 24 hours (without using Ibuprofen or aspirin) and symptoms are resolving;
• If you have a condition that puts you at higher risk for complications, you may want to seek medical care with your primary care provider as soon as possible for treatment needs;
• Wear a mask when around others during these five days;
• Drink plenty of fluids;
• Monitor your temperature;
• Take over-the-counter acetaminophen or ibuprofen to relieve fever, headache, or body aches;
• Do not use aspirin for children under 18 years of age, and;
• Read the label and follow instructions on over-the-counter medications.
What should you do if you have severe symptoms
If you or a family member experience any of the following severe symptoms, it is time to seek emergency medical care. Go to the nearest emergency department, or call 911.
• Trouble breathing or shortness of breath – children may start breathing quickly;
• Severe vomiting;
• Pain or pressure in chest or belly;
• Inability to wake, stay awake, and/or interact;
• Severe headache, neck pain, or neck stiffness;
• Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds (depending on skin tone), and;
• Suddenly dizziness or confusion.
For more information or questions about influenza and COVID-19 precautions, treatments, and symptom management, contact your primary care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.