Does Kerrville have enough water? The City of Kerrville constantly monitors the amount of water available during drought conditions. In addition, we are continuously looking for additional water supplies. Over the past 30 years, Kerrville has led the way in water planning.
From an early partnership with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to implement the first Aquifer Storage and Recovery system in the state, to developing a 96-million gallon reuse water reservoir for irrigation purposes, the Kerrville community has benefited from long-term water resource planning and management.
Furthermore, a recent partnership with the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District to explore and tap into the Ellenberger aquifer has increased our water diversification. The city’s efforts have produced five water sources for our customers, which include:
• Impounded surface water;
• Run of the river water from the Guadalupe River;
• A groundwater permit;
• An Aquifer Storage and Recovery system;
• A reuse water system.
In developing these five sources, Kerrville has insulated itself from normal drought conditions through strategic planning and public education and awareness. However, please keep in mind that all of these initiatives should not overshadow water conservation.
Our citizens and our community’s conservation efforts are by far the most important tool in our drought contingency plan.
While many water providers in the south Texas area have been climbing through their drought contingency plans, Kerrville has been holding steady at its “year-round water conservation” stage, so please continue to conserve and be mindful of water usage. Educational information on water conservation is available on our website and our utility billing offices located at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.