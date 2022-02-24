KISD evaluated, report card system discussed

Kerrville Independent School Board trustees hosted a public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report, received an update on the Standards Based Report Card system and approved the final construction change order for Hal Peterson Middle School at their regular meeting held Monday night.
Public Hearing
Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, led the discussion on the annual Texas Academic Performance Report during a public hearing held prior to the regular meeting.
Many of the Standards ratings were omitted this year, due to COVID-19, Engstrom said, but explained the report still held valuable information for trustees, administration, parents and students.
“This report holds data that spans many areas of our school district,” Engstrom said. “What I really wanted to highlight tonight is the performance that involves instruction. I will talk a little bit about our instructional activities that we have to improve student outcomes.”
Engstrom reminded trustees that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness Standardized testing was waived in 2020, so much of the data she would be presenting would be compared to the 2019 data.
“The accountability rating for this year was waived due to the pandemic, however, we had a STAAR Test,” Engstrom said, while explaining that the passing Standards are set by the State of Texas.
She said results for passing are categorized as “Approaches Grade Level,” “Meets Grade Level,” and Masters Grade Level.”
“At KISD, we work hard to make sure our students are passing at the ‘Meets’ and ‘Masters’ levels,” Engstrom said. “A ‘Meets’ level shows that our students have a strong knowledge of the content. A ‘Masters’ level shows that our students are on track for college, career, success.”
Engstrom said that despite challenges posed by COVID-19 in the classroom, 2020 interruptions in instruction, and ongoing surge issues, KISD is outperforming other schools in Region IV and the state.
Using a PowerPoint slide, Engstrom shared results from the most recent STAAR testing conducted in 2021.
“Under the ‘Meets’ level, the only subject not listed under this column is sixth-grade math,” Engstrom said. “And, under the ‘Masters’ performance level, the subjects not listed are sixth-grade math and eighth-grade math.”
Engstrom then shared details on how the State of Texas measures KISD’s efforts in preparing students for college and a career post-graduation.
“They measure that in many ways,” Engstrom said.
She said KISD is evaluated on results of the Texas Success Initiative, Earned Dual Course Credits, whether students meet criteria on Advanced Placement Examination, if students are earning an Associate’s Degree or OnRamps Course Credits, as well as Industry-Based Certifications, among others.
According to Engstrom, KISD students saw increases in two of four evaluation areas, held steady in one and had a decrease one when comparing 2020 with 2019.
With regard to Advanced Placement criterion results in grades 11 and 12, 66 percent of students were successful, a three-percent increase over 2019.
She said 29 percent of students were successful with OnRamps Course Credits among graduations, which jumped 19 percent over the data from 2019.
When assessing graduates who have obtained Dual Course Credit, Engstrom said KISD registered 27 percent in both years.
The decrease came in the evaluation area of college readiness among graduations, which showed a three-percent decrease, with 40 percent of graduating Tivy seniors considered ready for college.
With regard to teachers within KISD, Engstrom said she was proud of the statistics on the quality and tenure of teachers on all campuses and highlighting that, again, KISD was outperforming the state with regard to turnover rate.
Turnover rate among teachers statewide is 14.3 percent, while the rate at KISD is 13.4 percent.
In addition, Engstrom said more than 65 percent of all KISD teachers have working experience of between six and 30 years, with the highest percentage being 33.2 percent of teachers currently working that have 11-20 years experience.
Next, Engstrom explained that KISD had received $1,340,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which were provided through the American Rescue Act that was signed into law in March of 2021 and designed to help school districts with assisting students in recovering from interruption in learning during the pandemic.
This was the second such payment received, with the first one coming in June. “What we did with that money was plan a robust summer school program,” Engstrom said.
The latest round of ESSER III funds, Engstrom said, was used from September through Feb. 10 to fund learning interventionists to assist struggling students, and technology, which totaled $419,000 and $522,000 spent, respectively, in each area.
“We have laptops that are going to be issued. It took a while for things to arrive, but all of our students in third grade will have a laptop,” Engstrom said. “We also used some of that money to replace items that we have had for many, many years.”
She said a total of $93,000 was spent on professional development, to include instructional coaching and professional training.
She said $91,000 was invested in curriculum supplies for elementary school students and $215,000 was spent on human resource supports.
Regular meeting
Following questions arising from last month’s meeting regarding the Standards Based Report Card system implemented at the elementary level, all four KISD elementary school principals provided a detailed presentation on how the grading system works.
Nimitz Principal Julie Johnson, Tally Principal Gena Carpenter, Starkey Principal Jenna Wentrcek and Tom Daniels Principal Amy Billeiter praised the process, saying the detailed grading system provides much more information for parents of younger students.
“Several years ago, we had some teachers approach us and ask about an alternative to the report card,” Johnson said. “The system we were using was pretty subjective and wasn’t useful for parents, as far as information about their students. In kinder through second grade, we are working with students on their foundational skills, very important skills that carry them through the elementary.”
Johnson said in the 2017-18 school year, teachers at Nimitz Elementary initiated a pilot program, in addition to the existing report card system.
“In that pilot year, what they found was that there was a lot of positive feedback from parents, and teachers were better able to have conversations with parents about the skills their students were successful with,” Johnson said.
The Standards Based Report Card system uses an elaborate system to break out assessment on individual skills in the classroom, providing parents with an exact understanding of where their child is successful and where they are not.
Today, Johnson said, all kindergarten through second grade teachers districtwide are using the Standards Based Report Card system.
“At the end of each year, all teachers have the opportunity to come together districtwide to review and revise the report card as needed,” Johnson said.
She showed a slide of a traditional report card with grades based on 100 being the highest. It listed a single grade for each subject. In comparison, the slide for the Standards Base Report Card showed a grade of 1-4 for multiple skills within each subject.
For example, students are graded on 11 different unique skills within their mathematics class.
Carpenter said that the Standards based grading communicates specific grade-level and content-area standards that students need to learn throughout the school year, and communicates performance towards mastery on each standard.
“It provides consistency and more detailed information to parents,” Carpenter said. “It assesses what students have learned, not what students have earned.”
She said the grading system also communicates to students exactly what they need to learn and to parents what students need to learn to master grade-level standards.
“Just an example of how a Standards Based Report Card compares to a traditional report card,” Carpenter said. “Let’s say in math, maybe a student is really, really strong in geometry and measurement, but they really struggle with adding and subtracting two and three-digit numbers. In a traditional report card, their grades might average out to an 80, so it looks like they are doing okay. But, in a Standards Based Report Card, those specific standards would be lined out so maybe in geometry and measurement, they might get a 3 or 4, indicating that they are on grade level or heading toward mastery. But, on the standard they are struggling with, they would get a 1 or 2. So, it gives parents more information.”
Wentrcek explained that teachers work in groups and individually with students and evaluate each student daily through out the grading period to determine if the student should be assigned a grade of 1, 2, 3, or 4.
“There are numerous ways our teachers are collecting data throughout the six weeks to form that decision as to what to put on that report card,” Wentrcek said. “For example, observations in class, taking notes, tracking progress, perhaps quizzes, exit tickets, maybe it’s research or creating portfolios and student work samples. They are able to take all of that information to make a truly informed decision and communicate that effectively with parents.”
Billeiter said that since the process is relatively new, principals are collecting data and constantly evaluating the system to improve its effectiveness.
“At this time, we have identified three areas of refinement,” Billeiter said. “First, we want to revisit report card sequence with scope and sequence. Next, we would like to revisit horizontal curriculum alignment and we are having a wrap-up in May, where teachers will collect their feedback and make changes as needed. Last, embedding talking points. We felt it would be good idea at the beginning of the school year when the teachers and the parents sit down for conferencing.”
Trustee Andree Hayes asked how often the teachers meet to evaluate the grading system and explained that she had a different understanding of what “true standards based” grading was.
“So, you’re telling me that this is kind of a hybrid,” Hayes said. “You’re giving these tests, but you are also taking in other data to grade that student.”
To which all of the principals agreed and explained that they meet a “couple” times a year to evaluate the system.
Hal Peterson Middle School
KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust asked trustees to approve the final completion contract change order for the construction of the new Hal Peterson Middle School.
“We did go over our adjusted GMP by $54,368,” Foust said. “Just to give you a little context to that, we had a jurisdictional review, with the fire marshal and the building officials, and they found quite a few things. We had to make adjustments on exit signs and lighting and so there were a large number of expenses that were very much unexpected toward the end of the project.”
Foust, however, pointed out that the overage was in the construction budget, but the project as a whole, to include fixtures and furnishings, came in under-budget.
“We’re still going to give money back from the overall project,” Foust said. “I will have to say that we are 100 percent counting our blessings that we got this project started and completed when we did.”
He explained that supply-chain issues and inflation would have increased the cost of the budget substantially, saying that the new middle school cost under $286 per square foot to build and today similar projects are costing school districts up to $450 per square foot.
“The costs began to increase about three-quarters of the way through the project,” Foust said.
