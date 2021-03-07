Gulf Avionics relocates HQ to Kerrville

Gulf Avionics, a full-service avionics maintenance and repair operation, has located its headquarters and operations at the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport where it will service aviation clients from the greater San Antonio area and plans to create 50 avionics and aerospace jobs in the next 5 years.
After a year-long site selection process, the Maintenance, Repair and Operations chose Kerrville and has officially moved into 7,000 square feet of space at one of the airport’s hangars.
“Kerrville welcomes Gulf Avionics with open arms, as the company is set to create dozens of jobs and become a statewide leader in avionics services,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn. “It’s clear to us that companies are seriously looking at relocating to Kerr County, a rapidly growing commercial hub and home to manufacturers, medical facilities, and the aerospace sector.”
Gulf Avionics, an official dealer for such manufacturers including Garmin, Honeywell, Trans-Cal, and PS Engineering, will be offering inspection and general maintenance assistance to hundreds of aircraft owners and operators as it grows its presence in Kerrville and throughout the Austin-San Antonio corridor, which is home to 4.5 million people.
Their Kerrville location is officially now servicing tenants on the field as well as having customers fly in from nearby areas. The company has started the process of recruiting talent and hiring local employees.
The new jobs, specifically the avionics technicians, will earn upward of $75,000 in annual wages which will infuse more than $16 million in new salaries to the local economy.
“This sector is growing incredibly fast, as leading aviation companies see numerous cost, workforce and quality-of-life benefits to locating along this well-known corridor,” said Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation.
“We’ve already had some initial discussions between executives of Gulf Avionics and our other new aerospace company, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing,” Salinas added. “There’s some real synergies starting to develop between the two companies and it’s just exciting to help foster the growth of our aerospace cluster, which is aligned with the community’s 2050 Your Vision Comprehensive Plan.”
Gulf Avionics is part of a holding company named E.H. Caddis & Co. which also owns Dallas-based RBR Aviation and could have some possibilities of entering the Texas Hill Country market in the near future.
“Kerr County is positioned in a very unique space within Texas. The beauty and expanse of the Hill Country lends itself to those that enjoy the outdoors and appreciate the feel of wide-open spaces,” said Chris Todtenhausen, Vice President of Business Development for Gulf Avionics and RBR Aviation. “We devoted nearly a year in our search for a better location, which now provides easy access to a large group of targeted customers, and we expect to continue growing.”
Last year, the KEDC announced Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, a North Dakota based Tier-1 aerospace component manufacturer, would move into a 40,000-square-foot facility at the Airport Commerce Park. The company will be creating 400 jobs, $8 million in capital investment and generating $82 million in economic output to the area.
The Kerrville Airport, Gulf Avionics’ new home, is a public-use aviation facility serving the Hill Country region with a 6,000-foot primary runway and an additional 3,600-foot crosswind runway.
Within a one-hour flight of Kerrville there are more than 1,500 aircraft owners and operators, which is up to five times the same market breakdown for most cities the size of Kerrville.
“We are very excited to see Gulf Aviation expand their existing high-level company to Kerrville. Their comprehensive approach to aircraft maintenance will offer a variety of services that supports corporate and general aviation in many areas. This diversification will bring both jobs and valued clients to the Kerrville area,” said Mark Mosier, board president of the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport.
Gulf Avionics also hired David Mayfield as its general manager. Mayfield, who has 20 years of experience in the avionics industry, will lead and grow the company’s presence as a premier repair facility.
“David’s expertise will help accelerate our growth in the business aviation sector. We are thrilled to have him on the team,” said James Noe, Gulf Avionics director of operations.
Kerrville’s growing aviation and aerospace cluster is centered around the airport and the Airport Commerce Park, both of which are home to Mooney International Corporation, Dugosh Aviation (aircraft maintenance), the Hill Country Aviation Flight School, Aeromax USA (aircraft appraisal) and Air Evac EMS.
“Thanks to companies like Gulf Avionics and others, we are positioned for strategic growth and we’re becoming a must-visit destination for the wider business community,” said Mike Wittler, KEDC Chairman. “Most importantly, we’re developing a very unique niche of being a hub for aviation & aerospace companies not only in the Hill Country, but in the entire state of Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.