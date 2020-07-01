Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer confirmed the death of a 20-month old Ingram girl, who drowned following a tragic boating accident.
According to Hierholzer, the child was riding in a kayak with her father Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred.
“We received a call a little after 4 o’clock saying that a child was missing in the water on the Guadalupe River in Hunt,” Hierholzer said. “The little girl was riding in the kayak. The the kayak overturned and the dad lost sight of his daughter when that happened.”
Hierholzer said Sgt. Casey Spence called for a Kerrville Fire Department dive team to assist.
A total of 13 Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were frantically searching for the child, as were members of the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department officers, Hierholzer said.
“It was not swift-moving water and the accident happenened in water that was approximately 12 feet deep,” Hierholzer said.
The child’s body was located shortly after 6 p.m., Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer said the little girl was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident.
“This is a tragic situation,” Hierholzer said. “Please make sure your children are wearing protective, live-saving equipment when on or near the water. Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them, but it does.”
Hierholzer said the incident is currently being investigated by his office, as well as by TPWD officers.
“We will conduct interviews and then take the matter before a grand jury,” Hierholzer said. “We have very little information at this point.”
Hierholzer did not elaborate on what, if any, charges could be filed in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.