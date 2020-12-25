In a change to the current school year calendar, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 will now be an asynchronous school day for students, and a professional development and instructional planning day for teachers and staff.
The asynchronous school day on Jan. 18 will be an online school day at home for students to work on assignments from their teachers to turn in the following day when they return to campus. Teachers and staff will be on campus for professional development and instructional planning.
“We are very excited about having this opportunity for KISD teachers to plan together while continuing to give students the opportunity to stay on pace and not miss a day of learning,” said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Heather Engstrom.
On Dec. 10, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath presented an opportunity for superintendents to apply for a waiver that would allow school districts with an approved asynchronous learning plan to change a regular school day into an asynchronous school day for the purposes of teacher professional development or instructional planning.
TEA approved KISD’s waiver on Dec. 15.
“This day is a gift and the extra time offers staff an opportunity to collaborate with other teachers on their team, share best practices, and proactively plan for the individual needs of their students,” Engstrom said.
If parents have any further questions, they are encouraged to reach out to their child’s campus.
